Bullish about the Black Hills Pioneer

In January, I visited with a long-time newsman about the status of the Black Hills Pioneer, and newspapers in general for that matter.
He liked what he saw in our paper as well as in our office. Our staff works very hard to produce the best paper possible for our readers. Providing the most comprehensive coverage possible in the Northern Black Hills is our top priority, and I believe we do a pretty good job of doing just that.
It’s fun to go to work every day to a bustling office.
Our reporters are busy filing stories; our ad reps are making calls to our advertisers. Our designers are grinding away at their desks. Our circulation and classified crews are fielding calls, and our pressmen and mailroom folks are hopping.
I think perhaps we take it for granted that we have such a full and collaborative staff, but I can’t tell you how many times we have people come in and are surprised we have a full team in house. And this allows us to provide a high level of customer service.
It was nice to see, he said, that while many newspapers, and other media outlets for that matter, have reduced their news staff and outsourced design work, the Pioneer has actually done the opposite.
In 2017, when the Rapid City Journal decided to close the Meade County Times-Tribune and Butte County Post, the Pioneer immediately added three reporters and added pages to provide news, advertising, and legal notice space for the communities.
Meade and Butte counties, as well as the Meade and Belle Fourche school districts and the cities and towns of Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Piedmont, Newell, Vale, Nisland, and a handful of other small governmental entities named the Pioneer as its legal newspaper.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic began in our state.
St. Patrick’s Day plans were scrapped in Deadwood as the term “social distancing” became the new catch phrase. A number of businesses in the Northern Hills had no choice but to close their doors.
The Pioneer did so as well, but our work and service continued.
Thankfully, technology allows most of us to work remotely. Some of our employees have chosen to work from home since the day we closed the doors. Parents are able to stay at home with their kids since teaching their children was abruptly placed on their shoulders when schools were closed.
So what does reporting look like in this time of upheaval?
Our reporters have always covered the news. They are on the scene of the fire, or at the baseball game, and they are at every single city council, school board and county commission meeting. Today, we still would respond to that fire to report the news. Sports have been canceled for the time, so we’re providing feature stories on local athletes, stories on how athletes are adapting to training from afar, and reporting on the planning of upcoming seasons.
And as for our government reporting, we’re still there, but remotely. Say it with me folks — Zoom.
Love it or hate it, remote meetings are the new way of conducting governmental business and thus our way of reporting on those meetings.
For the most part, the technology has worked fine. The occasional screen and audio freezing up is to be expected.
As U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said in a call with newspapers Thursday, the remote meetings are almost as good as in person meetings.
We have had to slightly reduce the number of pages we can print, but we have greatly expanded our online news coverage.
The Black Hills Pioneer was online with news relatively early compared to many papers throughout the country. But we have never posted all our stories online. Only a few of our local daily stories were posted. Today, as a service to our readers and communities, all COVID-19-related stories are posted. All governmental stories are provided for free. Additional news and sports stories are posted. And we continue to post all obituaries online.
Before our loyal hardcopy subscribers ask, no, we have no plans to cease printing the newspaper we deliver to your door.
On a daily basis, we have subscribers thanking us for providing the news just as we have done for the last 144 years.
We’ve actually gained about 275 new subscribers during the COVID-19 crisis with many telling us they have read the news online for free for years, and they felt they needed to do the right thing and pay for the news.
The subscription price to our newspaper is a bargain. It costs as little as $12.50 a month to subscribe.
This is the price of a bottle of wine, a takeout lunch, a few lattes.
So if you don’t already subscribe, please consider doing so, or consider purchasing a gift subscription for a neighbor or friend. If you do subscribe, thank you. You are what makes it possible to continue our publication.
We are the oldest business in western Dakota Territory – that’s both North Dakota and South Dakota. First published on June 8, 1876, we have endured other pandemics, economic depressions and recessions, and wars.
These days are trying times for newsrooms around the globe.
Legitimate news outlets have to fight through the noise of keyboard crusaders busy typing out opinions and half-truths and even outright falsehoods they claim as fact. And the labeling of legitimate news as fake simply because someone doesn’t like it is a growing challenge. But we will continue to hold people accountable. We will continue to be the watchdog of our communities and local governments.
What the world needs is fewer political pundits and analysts who speculate to meet the news cycle. And we need more sourced stories — fewer “unnamed officials.”
What the world needs is more journalists to tell the stories of their communities and of their neighbors.
