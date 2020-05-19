Bountiful bridge work beginning in Lawrence County

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.