Bloody Nose Saloon and Deadwood Distillery to provide free Thanksgiving Day meals

DEADWOOD — As the Bloody Nose Saloon and Deadwood Distillery puts it, “not everything is canceled – just a little different in 2020.”
That includes their annual free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, which, this year, comes with a major pandemic-inspired modification — curbside pick-up.
Manager Shawn Dardis addressed the Deadwood City Commission Monday, sharing particulars on the company’s goodwill gesture.
“Last year, we started our Thanksgiving dinner meal at the Deadwood Distillery for anybody that wanted to come in,” Dardis said. “It went over really well and this year because of COVID and in terms of COVID, I decided to see if I could still do it this year but do curbside pick-up only from 11 to 2 on Thanksgiving Day. All of the meals will be free.”
Dardis said she is asking that everybody calls ahead at 645-6419.
“If you don’t have a phone, that’s fine. Just stop in. We’ll get you a meal to go. So I won’t be serving inside, just to go,” she said. “As of today, I’ve already received 25 phone calls regarding it. I just want to make sure that the traffic on Main Street is just going to be a curbside pick-up. They won’t be coming in. We’re going to wear masks and bringing the meals outside. We’ll be looking for a blessing.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. took the opportunity to thank Dardis for thinking of a solution to bring the meal back this year.
“Understanding that there are those in our community that have that need and I would certainly encourage everyone to call ahead of time and reserve their meals with you, so thank you again for doing that,” Ruth said.
Deadwood Transportation & Facilities Director Tom Kruzel said if Dardis has people who can’t come in to let the trolley barn know ahead of time and they will schedule deliveries and help out with the city van.
“We’ll do our best to help you get those meals delivered,” Ruth said.
Included in the meal is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and pie.
“Everything you would expect to find on the average American Thanksgiving dinner table,” Dardis said. “Wishing you the gift of faith and the blessing of hope this holiday season.”
