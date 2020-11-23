SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University honored more than 160 graduates Saturday at its winter commencement.
Like so many other changes students have endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation was no different as masks were required, seats were spread out, and admission to the event was through invite only. Additionally, commencement was spread over three separate ceremonies.
“Congratulations graduate. Your day has arrived,” said Dr. Laurie Stenberg Nichols, president of BHSU. “And I don’t have to tell you that your last two semesters at Black Hills State have been unusual, and at times, pretty challenging. None of us could have predicted a pandemic when you began your college degree, nor how much it would change your completion. But despite the many, many modifications we have had to make to keep you in school, you have stayed the course. For that I admire you and congratulate you. This year, and the years before, has paid off. Today you become a college graduate where you join about one third of the adults in the United States who hold a bachelor’s degree or more. Your degree will open doors in ways you can’t imagine today. It certainly did for me. I am so excited for your future and all the possibilities that you will realize.”
“There are two words that are commonly used on days like today. One is graduation and the other is commencement,” Nichols added. “Graduation signifies the end, the finish line. It celebrates the fact that you successfully completed this phase of your education. It brings closure to this capture of your life. Graduation says ‘woo hoo! You’re done.’ Commencement on the other hand signifies the starting gate — the beginning of a new life. It says you are transitioning from the past to the future. Commencement celebrates the best part of your life is ahead of you. Both terms are accurate today and both are very meaningful. But today I choose to leave you with congratulation on your commencement — on your beginning. I know that your future is very bright. You have the ability and passion and commitment to really make a difference.
Dr. Holly Downing, the 2020 distinguished faculty member, and a former administrator and biology professor at BHSU for more than 20 years, who retired in May gave the charge to graduates at the College of Business and Natural Science ceremony.
“Like most of you graduating this year I too am moving on to a new phase in my life. And I am in a position to give you some advice as you make this transition,” Downing said. “We are living in turbulent times. We’ve had a contentious presidential election, street protests over discrimination and violence against minorities, and a global pandemic that has isolated us from family and friends, and only seems to be getting worse as time goes on. … Though times may seem bleak, through adversity come growth and maturity. You have succeeded in completing your degree.”
She left the graduates with three lessons.
“Expect the unexpected,” Downing said noting that other generations have had their own disruptive events to deal with — wars, global pandemics, and other major upheavals. “To survive and prosper when such catastrophic events occur you need be alert to your opportunities that come with significant events in the world and be flexible in meeting these challenges. You need to be prepared to take advantage in new opportunities. And you can do this by continuing to learn and gain new training.”
This is how people continue to grow, she said.
A second lesson is 2020 has highlighted the importance of social contact with friends and families.
“We have a responsibility to one another in our communities,” Downing said. “As you start on your life ahead, it is easy to get wrapped up in getting that job. Or the next promotion or other goals.”
She encouraged graduates to balance work, family, and engagement to build stronger communities.
And lastly, she encouraged students to engage in more civil discourse.
“You are the next generation taking the reins of leadership. There are many controversial global and political issues that need thoughtful responses,” she said. “These responses can only be effective if they are determined through careful sifting of facts and information, civil debate on the issues and yes, even often compromise. Use the communication skills you gained at BH to argue the issues without resorting to denigrate someone with a different opinion. Most people have reasons for their opinions, and it is only through listening that you can understand opposing perspectives. … As you go forward, try to promote the wellbeing of our community through engaging in civil discourse.”
