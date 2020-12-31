SPEARFISH — The cattle industry has played a major a role in the history of the Black Hills since the Gold Rush of 1876, and it continues to shape the region’s history to this day.
Aaron Thompson is one Black Hills rancher keeping that history alive by managing the same land his family has worked since 1888.
As a fifth-generation rancher in the Black Hills, Thompson is not only carrying on his family’s tradition, he’s working to maintain that tradition for future generations of Thompsons.
“When my great-great-grandfather came out here … (he did it) because he wanted a better life for himself and his family,” Thompson said. “They came out here to make themselves better and make their families better and I have a responsibility to keep that trend going for them as well as my future heirs.”
Thompson didn’t just slip in to his role as head of the family ranch. After graduating from Spearfish High School and attending the University of Wyoming, he spent a total of 24 months as a general contractor working for Raytheon Polar Services at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica.
“I was putting bolts together, I was just a grunt laborer,” he said with a chuckle. “I had no skills. The only thing that got me that job was I showed up, I was polite and I said, ‘I grew up on a ranch,’ and they were like, ‘that kid understands not complaining, we’ll take him.’”
Thompson said it wasn’t a question of whether or not he would return to run the family ranch, rather a question of when he would return.
In 2007, Thompson’s time came when his father, Wes, suffered a temporary, but debilitating health issue and the ranch was undermanned.
“Most people don’t get to pick what they want to do in this world, most people just follow a path and end up doing what their path tells them to do and I think I was kind of like that,” he said. “There’s a lot of tradition and pressure behind it, but it might have been, as much as anything, I just wanted to see if I could do it. To see if I was up to the challenge, you know, prove you’re as good as your ancestors or prove something to yourself.”
Thompson said his priorities as a rancher have evolved from proving to himself that he could do it, to showing his son that he can do it.
“Nobody wants the be seen or see themselves as the weak link in that chain. … And also I want my kid to have the opportunity,” he said. “I don’t want to deny him that if that’s something he wants to do because the honest truth is, it’s a great life.”
Despite the family connection and setting aside the obligation to legacy, Thompson said being a rancher is a tough job, one that requires very different things from different people.
“One of the things that I think is interesting about the industry is that every person in the industry has their strengths and weaknesses. Everybody brings a unique talent to the same game, and we find a way to make our talents work for us,” he said. “I always thought it was neat how many different styles and methods there are applied to a game that’s kind of the same.”
Whether its rising before the sun in the dead of winter to check if any cows have given birth since the last time he was out; artificially inseminating his cows to ensure they give birth within a meticulously predetermined window; wrangling the newborns for their first round of inoculations and branding; jockeying the whole herd across state lines to their summer grazing lands then schlepping them back in the fall for preg-checking; to say nothing of contending with multi-use land management, hay stockpiles being burned down, weevil infestations, fence maintenance, and miniscule profit margins caused by a bloated industrial beef complex; Thompson said it’s the opportunity to change, innovate, and evolve as a rancher and as an industry as a whole that keeps him in the game.
“I think the best thing for our industry to understand is that if you can’t handle change you are going to be miserable every day for the rest of your life,” he said.
Throughout this series, Thompson said the feedback he’s received from peers in the industry and the community at large has been very positive and encouraging.
“The amount of interest that people have shown for the story has been tremendous,” he said. “I think people really are curious about (agriculture) and they think it’s a really cool thing, but we’re getting so far removed as a society from that period when everybody’s grandpa had a farm that you spent a summer on.”
Thompson said as the Black Hills continues to attract people from all over the country as a recreation destination, more focus is being placed on the land as a commodity rather than a resource. As the landscape changes in the Black Hills, Thompson said he hopes ranchers and production agriculturalists will remain a part of that landscape, acknowledging that things have to change on both sides to make that happen.
“If (the public) had a comprehension of where we’re coming from, I think it would help them understand why we are the way we are, and why we peruse the policies that we pursue,” he said. “We’re still here, and we’d still like to be your friend and neighbor.”
With the year winding down and all of his cows nestled safely on the homestead, Thompson can enjoy what amounts to the closest thing to downtime as comes on a ranch.
“All a guy really has to do this time of the year is feed the cows,” he said. “We put up a ton of good, quality forage last year so we’re feeding them good, and it shows.”
Thompson said the quality of the food he’s able to feed his cows throughout the winter will set them up for a productive year in 2021; however, always the pragmatist Thompson knows not to count his cows before their hooves hit the ground.
“I’m sure something awful will happen tomorrow and we’ll just deal with it.”
