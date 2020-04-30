STURGIS — Residents of 12 homes in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in southwestern Meade County have been evacuated because of the emergence of two large sinkholes.
County officials were called to the subdivision about three weeks ago when a homeowner noticed a sink hole under their deck.
“The owners abandon their home. They are apparently working with their bank on what they are going to do,” said Meade County Emergency Manager Doug Huntrods.
Then, on Monday evening, emergency crews were again called to the subdivision for a second sink hole that opened up in the 6,900 block of East Daisy Drive. Five homes were evacuated Monday night.
“This new one is down the street and a couple lots to the south of the original one. That old hole is aiming at the new one,” Huntrods said.
Then, on Wednesday night, six more homes were evacuated. The Red Cross is helping some of the impacted homeowners, Huntrods said.
Utilities to six of the homes have been shut off for safety reasons. Huntrods said 14 people were displaced Monday, another 20-plus Wednesday night and an unknown number from the first home that was abandon three weeks ago.
The first sink hole is about 12-feet by 12-feet and 30-feet deep. The new sink hole is about 30- to 40-feet wide by about 25-feet across and is estimated to be from 30- to 50-feet deep.
“It goes under the street in one direction and under the sidewalk in another direction,” Huntrods said. “The two sinkholes angle toward one another so we are assuming they are connected.”
Officials brought in cavers on Wednesday who are trained in cave rescue to find out just how deep and long the caves below the surface are.
Huntrods said they measured one cave to the south of the sink hole at 200 feet long and a second to the north at 130 feet long.
Huntrods said there are other indicators of subsidence or sinking on adjoining properties that line up with the two holes.
According to the Meade County Equalization and Planning department, the Hideaway Hills subdivision initially was going to be platted in 2000 as a mobile home park by Keith Kuchenbecker. Plans changed and the area was platted in 2002 for Kuchenbecker by Sperlich Engineering for single-family homes.
Stacy Watters, a geological engineer with the Office of the State Engineer, surveyed the sink hole at the Hideaway Hills subdivision Wednesday. Crews used ground-penetrating radar to identify the size of the hole and additional underground chambers.
“We are going to get this done to see how extensive this void is,” he said.
So why is the sink hole happening now?
“The geologist said it is common for this to happen in the spring. In the winter the ground is frozen and it is not going to collapse really easily,” he said. “When it warms up and the moisture thaws it relaxes. The supporting area underneath has gone away and it just drops.”
Huntrods said there are indications of gypsum and substantial evidence of a former gypsum mining operation there in the early 1900s.
“We know that there has been mining in the Black Hawk area back in the 1920s, but it’s hard to know where the tunnels went. I’ve heard anecdotal information that there were tunnels in this area,” he said.
A search of current mining claims shows the Dakota Plaster Company Pit – U.S. Gypsum Company Blackhawk Operation – in Meade County near Interstate 90 at Black Hawk.
Huntrods said he has also been in contact with state officials about applying for monies to pay for fixing or mitigating the problem, or maybe even just buying out the affected homeowners.
