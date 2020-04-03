Big Trout Deli opens on Lead Main Street

LEAD — At a time when so many businesses are scaling back their operations, or changing the way they do business, Marty Venburg is expanding his operation with Big Trout Deli, on Main Street in Lead.
Venburg’s retail store, Deadwood Springs Outdoors, which is filled with outfitting supplies for fly fishing and other recreational activities in the Hills, as well as guiding services, was previously located farther down Main Street. But when Venburg decided to remodel the building at 403 W. Main St., he decided to add a deli and ice cream shop to his list of services. Big Trout Deli opened on Lead Main Street on Saturday, March 28. The new store offers hot and cold sandwiches, freshly sliced deli meats and cheeses, and 17 flavors of ice cream. Curbside services are offered now, and customers can view a menu and place their orders at http://bigtroutdeli.square.site.
“I’ve been working for the last four or five years guiding and selling fly fishing equipment, and I have a decent clientele that comes every year,” he said. “I started fly fishing in the Black Hills in 1980 and I’ve been fishing since then.”
Venburg said he decided to add deli and ice cream services to his business when he moved to his current building at 403 W. Main St., which he has completely remodeled to suit the operation. In addition to the retail and deli space, he is also fixing up rooms in the upper level for an air bnb.
Big Trout Deli is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
