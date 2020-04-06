BHSU updates campus access, beginning today

SPEARFISH –– Black Hills State University (BHSU) is making changes regarding access to campus buildings, beginning today.
The campus remains open and staff is dedicated to meeting the needs of students. The following buildings will be available to any faculty/staff/student from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with your Buzz card:
• Student Union (Also will be open for Dining with limited weekend hours. See details in below in Resources)
• Jonas Hall
• Johnson Life Sciences
• Library
• Meier Hall
• Woodburn Hall
Beyond this, no further changes have been made for faculty or staff who already had access to specific times/buildings.
During this time of heightened concern for personal health and safety, using your individual Buzz card for access provides details that are useful in alerting others in the event a member of the campus community tests positive for COVID-19. The university asked the public to help keep the campus safe.
As of Sunday, Lawrence County had nine recorded positive cases of COVID-19 and is one of four counties with substantial community spread. Recently, the university learned that one of its students, who moved off campus a week ago, tested positive and is now self-quarantining. BHSU officials are working with the Department of Health and have notified people on campus who had contact and they are now self-quarantining off campus.
Everyone, whether you are on campus or working and studying remotely, is encouraged to continue to be vigilant with CDC guidelines to social distance and monitor symptoms. For details on symptoms and social distancing see the CDC website and the S.D. Department of Health.
As students continue the semester with online learning, BHSU faculty and staff are available to assist. Even if you’re not on campus, numerous resources are available for you. Continue to communicate with your BHSU faculty by email or phone. Campus departments are staffed and available via phone or email. Please see the online campus directory for phone numbers and emails.
Advising and Registration
Advisors are available for virtual sessions by phone, email, or Zoom. You can register now for summer 2020 classes on campus and online. Self-service registration for fall 2020 and spring 2021 is underway. Check BHSU.edu/MyBHSU for your registration time. Please contact your advisor for assistance.
Campus Hours
Campus is open to students, faculty and staff from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by using your Buzz Card for access. Many employees are working remotely, and are available by phone or email.
Counseling Services and Health Services
Please call 642-6520 to schedule an appointment with Counseling and Health Services.
Disability Services
BHSU’s Disability Coordinator, Jenn Lucero, is available! Should you have any concerns regarding your disability and/or adjustment needs, please do not hesitate to contact her. Please call 652-6099 or email:Jennifer.Lucero@BHSU.edu
Math and Writing Center
Students who need assistance with math and writing, can still access tutoring through the Math Assistance Center and Writing Center via distance. To request assistance, call or email the centers:
MAC: Jeffrey.Winter@BHSU.edu or 642-6076
Writing Center: WritingCenter@BHSU.edu Or 642-6922
Dining Services
Dining is open for students to pick up meals at the following times:
Monday through Friday - lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 5-5:45 p.m.
Weekend hours - lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, and dinner from 5-5:45 p.m.
BHSU Help Desk
The BHSU Technology Help Desk is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Help desk staff are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. via email at HelpDesk@BHSU.edu, LiveChat from the popup on https://www.BHSU.edu/IITS/Services/Help-Desk, or via telephone at 642-6580.
