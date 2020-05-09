BHSU students to receive funds from federal CARES Act

SPEARFISH — Students at Black Hills State University can now apply for funding to help cover expenses caused by the pandemic. The CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund allocated $757,487 to BHSU for student emergency assistance.
The funds, allocated by the Department of Education as a result of the CARES Act, are designated to assist students with expenses incurred during this semester when classes were unexpectedly moved online. CARES funding will also be available for the Fall 2020 semester. BHSU, along with the other South Dakota Board of Regents universities, recently announced they are making plans to have fall classes on campus.
More than 700 eligible students were notified about the availability of funding by email last week. The funds are being distributed to students with the highest financial need as identified by their FAFSA record. Money can be used for housing, food, course materials, technology, childcare and other educational related expenses. $757,487 in emergency aid
In addition to this distribution, BHSU has reserved 10% of the university’s CARES funds in an emergency fund for students who have been severely affected and have financial need. All BHSU students who are Title IV eligible (generally, this means those students who receive some form of federal financial aid) are eligible to apply for these additional funds.
“We are moving quickly to get these funds to our students who have financial need,” President Laurie S. Nichols said. “We know the pandemic has caused unexpected expenses and, in some cases, a loss of income for our students. The federal CARES dollars will be disbursed quickly to assist students.”
Nichols noted that students who are eligible were notified last week and that the students must fill out a brief form to apply for the funds.
The CARES Act is an economic relief package that provides direct economic assistance for American workers, families, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
Details and links to the form are available at www.BHSU.edu/covid. Contact Kim.Nida@BHSU.edu or 642-6113 for details.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.