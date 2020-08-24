BHSU student tests positive for virus

SPEARFISH (AP) — A Black Hills State University student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school sent an email alerting the campus community to the infection Friday evening.
The student visited two campus areas on Wednesday morning, the third floor of Woodburn Hall and the basement of Jonas Academic. The school said those areas have been thoroughly cleaned but anyone in those areas should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and take their temperatures twice a day.
Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately isolate themselves and contact a health care provider, the email said. Infected staff must contact their supervisors and infected students should contact the dean of students.
