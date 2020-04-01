BHSU’s Gridiron Gathering moved to Sept. 12

SPEARFISH — Josh Breske, Black Hills State University’s first-year head football coach, has announced the date for the 2020 Gridiron Gathering in Spearfish.
The event was established in 2009, and the 12th annual Gridiron Gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, in conjunction with the Yellow Jackets’ 2020 home football opener against NCAA Division II opponent William Jewell.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.