BHSU plans first-ever virtual commencement ceremony May 8

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will honor the Spring 2020 graduating class with a virtual commencement ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, May 8.
Graduates, families, friends, and BHSU supporters are invited to virtually attend the ceremony on the BHSU YouTube and Facebook pages.
“We are proud of each one of our graduates for their perseverance and tenacity, given what we’ve been through with the pandemic disrupting their final semester and graduation,” said BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols. “We look forward to recognizing our graduating seniors’ hard work and applauding them for earning their degree from Black Hills State University.”
The virtual ceremony will include comments from Nichols, a keynote address from U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, greetings from the Regents, and presentation of the diplomas.
Visit www.BHSU.edu/Class2020 for details about the May 8 Virtual Commencement Ceremony. Also on this webpage, all are invited to submit words of congratulations to the May 2020 graduates.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.