BHSU graduates 300+ students virtually Friday

SPEARFISH –– More than 300 students were honored Friday in the 179th commencement ceremony for Black Hills State University, the first ceremony held virtually in the university’s history.
President Laurie Nichols congratulated the graduates, especially considering the unusual circumstances.
“I truly wish we were assembled together at the Young Center having a festive graduation in person,” she said. “Instead, we find ourselves social distancing and having a ceremony for you online.”
“I hope you know that in many ways we are even prouder of you as you have weathered a very sudden and strange spring semester,” she said. “Thank you for rising to the occasion.”
Nichols invited the graduates to join the December commencement ceremony to participate in person.
“Please know you are welcome, and we would love to see you there,” she said.
Upon graduation, Nichols said the students join about one-third of adults in the U.S. who hold a bachelor’s degree or beyond.
“Despite our unprecedented times, your day has arrived,” Nichols said. “All those years of hard work and perseverance have paid off.”
Earning a degree opens doors to opportunities that can’t even be imagine, she said.
“I am so excited for your future and all the possibilities that you will realize,” Nichols said.
“As Nelson Mandala said, ‘Education is the most powerful tool which you can use to change the world,” she said. “Today, with a degree in hand, your ability to make our world a better place becomes much greater.”
Nichols gave special recognition to Tate Jackson, of Parmelee. Jackson was commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry following his graduation from BHSU, traveling to Ft. Benning, Ga., for training in June.
“Tate is a valued student leader in the ROTC program,” Nichols said. “We’re so proud of you, Tate. Congratulations and thank you for your service to our country.”
Nichols addressed the graduates, saying that there are two words which are commonly used on celebratory days – graduation and commencement.
Graduation signifies the end, or finish line, she said.
“It celebrates the fact that you have successfully completed this phase of your education and bring closure to this chapter of your life,” Nichols said. “Graduation says, “Whoo hoo, you’re done, we made it.”
On the other hand, she said, commencement implies a beginning of a new life.
“It says that you are transitioning from the past to the future,” Nichols said. “A commencement celebrates that the best part of your life is ahead of you.”
“Both terms are very appropriate today, and both are very meaningful,” she added.
“But today, I choose to leave you with my congratulations on your commencement, your beginning,” she said. “Your future is bright. You have ability, passion, and a commitment to make a difference. And as Yellow Jackets, graduates of this great university, I know that wherever you go, you will carry your alma mater with you and represent us well.”
Congressman Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.,the ceremony’s keynote speaker, offered the charge to the graduates.
“Now, I know what you’re thinking sitting there watching this video, seeing a gentleman in his mid 40s, getting older every day, quite pale, less than 150 pounds,” he said. “You’re thinking, ‘That Dusty Johnson, physically, he is perfect.’ Now, I hate to destroy your expectations, but of course, I am not physically perfect.”
Johnson offered evidence to prove his assertion including a scar on his chin that was a result of a teenage debacle from which he ran from the police when out after curfew; a smaller scar on his lower lip he said he got from “messing around” with a fellow middle school classmate who was a lot bigger than he was; and a scar on his hand he received while climbing over a tall chain-link fence while taking a “shortcut.”
“Now, some of those stories, I could give you the longer versions, some of them are funny, some of them are sad,” he said. “Some of these scars I deserved, others just happened because. And every morning when I look in the mirror, I could let these scars be a reminder to me that the world has not always treated me like I wanted it to and that along the way, I have made some bad decisions.”
However, Johnson said that kind of mourning isn’t productive.
“A whole ocean full of tears wouldn’t make my face perfect again,” he said. So instead, I let these scars, these marks, these imperfections be a reminder that I have experienced life.”
He said that he has chosen not to let the imperfections of life keep him down, and that is worth celebrating.
“I can’t sit here and tell you that your last few months at Black Hills State University have been perfect,” Johnson said. “The reality is our whole country has a new collection of scars and marks and imperfections and your educational experience has not escaped that. But nevertheless, today is a day worth celebrating as all graduation days are.”
Because the graduates did not let the roadblocks in their educational paths in recent months get them down, he congratulated them for their perseverance.
“Go Black Hills State,” he said in finish.
Regent John Bastian offered congratulations from the state board of regents.
“The board joins your families and your friends today in congratulating you on your hard work in earning a university degree,” he said. “The board also thanks you for your commitment to South Dakota public higher education. The state, the country, and the world will benefit from your success here.
Degrees are rewarding
“Most importantly, you’ll be able to look back on the tangible and intangible rewards that your degree, continued hard work, and a commitment to lifelong learning has bestowed,” he said.
Bastian quoted poet Robert Frost, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.”
He asked the graduates to remember that Black Hills State University is home where they will always be welcome when they return.
Degrees awarded included 27 master’s degrees, 282 bachelor’s degrees, and 20 associate’s degrees.
