BHSU basketball season openers postponed

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University men’s and women’s basketball teams have postponed their Nov. 22 and 23 meetings with Regis and Colorado Mines, and rescheduled them to be played Jan. 3 and 4, respectively.
