BHSU alumni give mixed reviews to donation request

SPEARFISH — A donation request by the Black Hills State University (BHSU) Foundation is getting mixed reviews by the university’s alumni.
An email sent to 17,000 BHSU alumni on April 17 asked that if the individual was in a strong financial position to please consider donating their stimulus check or a portion of it to help students.
Dawn Pence, a 1988 graduate of Black Hills State University, said after reading the university’s email that it would be difficult for new graduates with student loan debt to donate and also difficult for older alumni who have businesses that are not doing well because of the COVID-19 pandemic to contribute.
“We are using those checks to pay our own bills. That’s what I did,” said the small business owner from Rapid City. “It was a relief to get it. Right now I needed it badly.”
Steve Meeker, vice president for University Advancement at BHSU, said the purpose of the blanket email was two-fold — to gather funds short-term for a fund the university foundation and student association have started called the Jackets in Need Emergency Fund, and also to bolster the university’s scholarship fund for the fall.
In a video linked to the Jackets in Need Emergency Fund on BHSU’s website, BHSU President Laurie Nichols said the fund will help those who have lost income because of the pandemic to pay for basic needs such as housing, food, and everyday living expenses.
“In times like these, we need to do all we can to help our students,” Nichols said in the video. “We do not want their studies to be compromised because of the sudden and unforeseen circumstances.”
Meeker said the university has only about 25% of the funds to help all the students who have expressed a need for funds to get them through their financial crisis.
“Seventy-five percent of that need is unmet right now,” he said.
Meeker also said that students nationwide, including those at BHSU, are contemplating whether to go to college this fall. He said the top two reasons are their extreme financial fears and the possibility of COVID-19 returning next winter.
“We are concerned about fall enrollment at BHSU both in new students and returning students,” he wrote to alumni in the email. “Offering a strong financial aid package to students will be key to securing the enrollment numbers we need. Students need your assistance now more than ever before.”
And with businesses shut down, many students have been unable to get summer jobs that help them pay for their college expenses, Meeker said.
“Donors can help people right now with immediate needs, or help them with the fall semester with a scholarship,” he said.
Rebecca Pauley, a kindergarten teacher at Canyon Lake Elementary School in Rapid City, said she put her stimulus check in her savings account for that inevitable rainy day.
“As teachers, we don’t know if the school districts are going to have the funds to pay us with the economy the way it is,” she said.
Black Hills State University graduate and S.D. Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, said he was surprised to see the request for donations from the university at this time knowing that people are struggling.
Meeker said the university tried to make it clear that if a person was struggling, they certainly didn’t want that person to donate their stimulus check.
“If you are one that has been furloughed or riffed during this difficult time, our thoughts are with you and we hope this ends soon,” Meeker wrote in the email. “We don’t expect that anyone who is struggling to support others at this time. We get it. We understand.”
Instead, the email was meant to be an outreach to all alumni.
“There is no better time to help students at Black Hills State. The need is greater than it has ever been,” Meeker said.
