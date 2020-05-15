BH Roundup a go for 2020

BELLE FOURCHE — This year’s Black Hills Roundup scheduled for June 30-July 4 at the Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche will go on as scheduled for now.
Committee chairman Keith Anderson confirmed that announcement Friday morning. He added things could change.
“We’re going to sell tickets,” Anderson said. He added emphasis would be placed on sanitizing hands, and staff will be on hand to clean items.
“They will be scattered throughout the entire grounds,” Anderson said in describing the hand-washing and sanitizing stations. Sites include the ticket booths and bleacher entrances.
Anderson said Thurday’s committee meeting centered on procedures to clean the grandstands and keep spectators safe. A representative from Monument Health reviewed those procedures.
“She said we were doing a really good job with doing what we can,” Anderson said. The represntative said open air and sunshine are the safest thing if anything we’ll be doing, said Anderson.
He said the downtown carnival would have protocols on sanitizing stations.
Special procedures will include disinfecting the grandstands after each rodeo performance, and having a longer parade route so spectators have more room for social distancing. Signs outlining the protocols will be prominently displayed on the grounds.
(1) comment
This is so amazing............Sturgis - Deadwood - Spearfish - Belle Fourche ----everyone has their own fieifdom and they think what they do won't impact a community miles away. It does. Open, Close, if one opens and another closes, it doesn't matter. Deadwood Casinos - Guess where everyone is coming from . Guess where a "disease" would spread. Like we are a bunch of kindergartners. Just open thing up. If you don't want to go - don't. If you want to live your life- do so.
