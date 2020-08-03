BELLE FOURCHE — The COVID-19 global pandemic may have stopped the world for a time this year, but that doesn’t mean it is going to stop the Belle Fourche graduates of 2020, said the class valedictorian.
“We are all meant to do great things, and this is our time to take charge, to forge a path, and make our mark on this world,” Megen Keegan told her fellow graduates during ceremonies Saturday at Lou Graslie Field.
Keegan admitted that having graduation ceremonies on Aug. 1 made it feel like the time to celebrate had passed since classes ended in mid-May.
“I had to remind myself, this is just another part of our senior year, even though it was unplanned and different from what we were expecting, it is still ours and we have to make the best of it,” she said. “The challenges that were forced upon us this spring have made us unique and stronger as a graduating class.”
The BFHS graduation ceremony for the 73 graduates of the Class of 2020 reflected the impact of the pandemic. The ceremony was held at the football field with graduates sitting in chairs on the running track spaced six-feet apart in an effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
In a normal year, the ceremony would have been held in the high school gym.
“What an historic graduation ceremony this is,” Belle Fourche High School Principal Mathew Raba told the crowd Saturday.
He said that prior to 1955, Belle Fourche High School graduation ceremonies were held in Roosevelt Auditorium. Since 1955, all graduation ceremonies have been held in the BFHS gym.
“To my knowledge, this is the first outdoor graduation ceremony in the history of Belle Fourche High School,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have an outdoor ceremony. It only took a global pandemic to make it a reality.”
He told graduates that although Aug. 1 was not the time and the football field wasn’t the place they had envisioned for their graduation ceremony, it will still certainly be memorable and a story they could tell their grandkids.
“In these times of uncertainty, I encourage you to remember those who have helped you to get to this place today, and those who will help you to reach your goals. Don’t take them for granted. Take the time to tell them you love them and appreciate them,” he said.
Class salutatorian Ethan Jones did just that in his graduation speech by thanking all those who helped he and his classmates get to this point in their lives.
“This includes parents, grandparents, teachers, counselors, coaches, administration, and many more individuals that helped shape us into the successes we are today,” he said.
Through many failures, the unique small class of 2020 has learned to succeed, including making it through the pandemic quarantine with zero casualties.
“To me, high school was more than just school. High school with the class of 2020 was an adventure, and a purposeful one,” he said.
From high school, Jones said he learned commitment through group projects and sports, determination through long essays and math problems, energy in cheering and school pride, joy in bus rides and late nights, and pure joy through Mr. Larsen’s lectures.
“High school with the class of 2020 gave me lifetime friends and lessons that aren’t shown on a diploma,” he said.
But now that high school is over, it is time to use what was learned and to go out and achieve,” he said.
“The world is open and our new adventure is coming fast,” Jones said. “We will learn new lessons, make new friends, and enjoy new experiences. As a class, let’s go into the next chapter anxious to succeed and eager to learn. Whether you are a world-renowned surgeon or enjoying the life of a vagabond, we can spread the lessons and energy we gained from the four years of the love and hate relationship we call school. Don’t stop the adventure, continue it, and love it. Our list of victories has just begun.”
