Belle Fourche to open season Tuesday

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 will launch its 2020 American Legion baseball season on Tuesday, June 2, when it hosts Sturgis at the Roundup Sports Complex.
The junior varsity game is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the varsity contst to begin at around 7 p.m.
Twenty-two players are in the program as of press time. Head coach Randall Doren said the number of varsity team members will depend on how well some of the younger players perform.
“I usually would like to have a (varsity) roster of about 15,” Doren said. “That gives us plenty of relief pitchers.”
Infielder Matthew Miley is the lone 18-year-old in the program. Infielder Brody Ager, infielder-pitcher Gage Kracht, and infielder-pitcher Blake Vissia are 17 years old.
Two program members are 16 years old: outfielder Noah Branning and infielder-pitcher Jack Stearns.
Ten of the players are 15 years old. They are outfielders Ryan Evans and Alex Ferguson; outfielder-pitchers Anthony Budmayr, Dalton Davis, and Gabe Heck; infielder-pitchers Sean Wahlfeldt and Tatin Yackley; infielder-catcher Quinten Brist; first baseman JT Hahne; and catcher Evan Vissia.
Six 14-year-old players round out the roster. They are infielder-pitchers Nolan Wahlfeldt, Aiden Voyles, Bryson Harvey, and Gunnar Geib; plus infielders Logan Tyndall and Caden Thomsen.
Cuts between the two teams (varsity and junior varsity) were not made as of press time. Doren said some of the 14 or 15 varsity players would play on both squads.
“Right now, we don’t have many of the older kids,” Doren said. “But there is some good leadership. Gage Kracht and Blake Vissia have kind of stepped into that role.”
Doren said Vissia and Kracht guided younger players during the recent period where teams were not permitted to do anything. All activity was suspended until mid-May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our second strength is going to be some of our young kids,” Doren said. He added some of the 14- and 15-year-olds may get some varsity time.
Post 32 has stressed defense during early practice sessions and will continue to do so.
“If we can minimize errors and make sure we’re getting the ball where it needs to be … that’s really going to help,” Doren said.
Every Belle Fourche opponent will be really good, according to Doren. He said keys include pitchers throwing strikes, the defense fielding cleanly, and hitters producing quality at-bats.
“Right now, I’d say our toughest part of compacting a season into just two months,” Doren said. “It’s just making sure we’ve got the arms; that’s always huge, especially early on.”
The current schedule does not include a state tournament. Doren said Belle Fourche and the other class B teams are taking a “see what happens” posture through June with respect to that potential event.
“A successful season is being able to play an entire schedule,” Doren said. He added on-field success is keeping everyone healthy, developing the younger players, and being able to use the older players.
Practice sessions included a lot of individual and drill work. Doren said baseball is a sport in which social distancing is not a huge program because everything is really spread out.
The Belle Fourche Youth Baseball Board created guidelines that will be displayed at the fields. Fans must practice social distancing, with players and coaches sanitizing regularly, including equipment.
What is Doren most looking forward to?
“Watching these players get better each week,” he said. “They’ve already made huge strides during the amount of practice time we’ve had the last couple of weeks.”
Ryan Stedillie and Lorenzio Tobar are assisting Doren this year.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.