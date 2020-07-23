Belle Fourche to discuss return-to-school draft proposal Monday

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School Board has scheduled a special meeting Monday to discuss back to school plans in light of the continuing COVID-19 threats.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard told the Pioneer Wednesday that the board moved the meeting from the boardroom to the middle school gym to accommodate social distancing guidelines and allow district parents to attend.
“People can come and spread out and watch a PowerPoint (presentation) and listen to what’s going on,” he said. “Even if we had 100 people, they should be able to spread out in the bleachers.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. in the Belle Fourche Middle School gym, located at 1302 Ziebach St. The meeting is open to the public and facemasks are optional.
