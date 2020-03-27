Belle Fourche seeks to declare health emergency, limit public gatherings Friday

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche City Council is set to hold a special meeting Friday evening to discuss a proposed ordnance that would declare a health emergency and set limits of public gatherings inside the city and within one mile of city limits.
According to the proposed ordinance, if passed, it would require the closure of “all restaurants, food courts, food service locations, coffee houses, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for onsite consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges.” The proposed ordinance states that “any business continuing to operate in order to provide off-site service should implement procedures to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The following organizations or business types would be directed to close and cease operations: churches, fraternal organizations and clubs, child daycare facilities, tanning salons, massage parlors, spas, recreational facilities, public pools, health clubs, athletic facilities, theaters, including movie theaters and music or entertainment venues, pool halls, indoor shooting ranges, bowling alleys, video game arcades, video lottery casino operations, indoor recreational or entertainment venues, livestock sale barns, banking, retail, and service businesses in which more than 10 people are gathered or permitted to gather in the facility.
The prohibitions and closures in the proposed ordinance would not, however, apply to the following businesses: places of public accommodation that offers food and beverages for offsite consumption, including grocery stores, food markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, hotel room service, health care facilities, residential care facilities, emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster, adult congregate care facilities, correctional facilities, crisis shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, funeral services in churches or funeral homes, municipal airport, manufacturing, fabrication, banking, retail sales, or service businesses where larger numbers of people may be present, but where it is unusual for people to be within six feet of one another for extended periods of time.
Any violation of the ordinance, if passed, is subject to the general penalty provisions of the city’s ordinance - up to 30 days in county jail and a fine. The proposed ordinance would apply to all persons, facilities, and locations within city limits and within one mile of the corporate limits of the city. Each day a violation is allowed to occur is considered a separate offense.
According to South Dakota Codified Law, all ordinances are required to be read twice by title with at least five days between each reading. The ordinance, if passed, must be published at least once in the official newspaper. The ordinance becomes effective 20 days after passage and publication.
Belle Fourche live streams its council meetings online. You can find the broadcasted meeting under the quick links section on the city’s website: https://www.bellefourche.org/.
See Monday’s edition of the Black Hills Pioneer for details about what was discussed and decided in Friday’s meeting.
