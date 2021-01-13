Belle Fourche school events now open to public

Reese Ludwick (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): In a 44-39 win over Custer, Ludwick scored 10 points and hauled down 7 rebounds. In a 43-41 win over Belle Fourche, Ludwick had 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Stella Marcus (Spearfish girls’ basketball): Marcus scored 13 points, pulled down 3 rebounds, and had 3 steals in a 62-31 loss to Rapid City Stevens. In a 56-22 win at Douglas, Marcus scored 17 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, came up with 5 steals, along with 4 assists.

Bailey Badwound (Spearfish wrestling): Badwound won 1st place in 152 pound weight class, Saturday, in Hettinger. In the semifinals Badwound won by major decision, 13-1, over Ethan Hammons (New Salem-Almont). In the championship match he won by technical fall, 16-0, over Conner Andress (Hettinger/Scranton).

Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche boys’ basketball): Giffin scored 23 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, came up with 3 steals, and 1 block, in a 48-41 win over Sturgis on Jan. 9.

