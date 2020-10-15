Belle Fourche School District gets COVID update, opts out of rapid testing

Cole Hockenbary (Belle Fourche football): Hockenbary had six tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and three QB hurries in his first game ever playing defensive end, in a 31-6 homecoming win over Spearfish.

Allison Hayes (Belle Fourche X-C): Hayes, a freshman, repeated as a conference medalist, placing 10th at Thursday’s Black Hills Conference X-C meet in Hot Springs, with a time of 20:53.

Brinley Pickett (Sturgis Brown volleyball): Pickett, a senior, had 10 kills out of 37 attempts, she was 10/10 for serve/received, with a score of 2.4, she had two block assists, five setting assists, and five digs in two matches last week.

Aiden Haught (Spearfish football): Haught, a sophomore, on defense had eight tackles, two of those tackles for a loss, in a 31-6 loss to Belle Fourche.

Kaden Phillips (Sturgis Brown football): Phillips was one-for-one in passing for 80 yards and a touchdown, and he caught four passes for 104 yards in three touchdowns, and on defense he had two tackles and an interception in the Scoopers 42-20 homecoming win over Mitchell.

