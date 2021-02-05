Belle Fourche School Board hears state of the district address

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School District is weathering the pandemic storm as well as can be expected, according to Superintendent Steve Willard’s state of the district address during a Jan. 25 meeting.
In general, Willard said the district is in good shape, especially considering being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through the efforts of the staff and administration, the school district has been able to stay open with face-to-face instruction,” he said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases remains relatively low within the district’s schools, Willard said. Additionally, school bus service has remained normal throughout the school year. That has been made possible, he said, due to the efforts of the bus drivers continually disinfecting district buses after each route or activities trip.
Because of the pandemic, the district offered a distance-learning alternative to in-person instruction. In the first semester of the year, Willard said the district had 145 students participate.
“And now, we’re down to 104 students participating in distance education,” he said.
Unfortunately, distance learning was not ideal for all students and families, prodding school administrators to tighten up the restrictions to participate.
“Principals have talked to parents and students who are not being very successful with that program (and) they got them back to come into our buildings,” Willard said. “Which I commend them for doing.”
The teaching staff provides instruction for both in-person and distance learning students.
“Which places a lot of stress on our staff,” Willard said. “In addition, for most students, it is not an effective method of instruction.”
For the 2021-2022 school year, Willard recommended the district return to utilizing the Black Hills Online Learning Academy for students wishing to continue distance learning.
“We’ve used this program before, and I think it would take the stress off our staff,” he said. “It’s like teaching double; so that’s what I’m going to recommend for the next year.”
School-affiliated activities have returned to a pre-pandemic normal, as well.
“With no restrictions put on the number of fans watching contests,” Willard said. “We do recommend following CDC guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Fans concerned with their health are able to watch contests (online).”
Financially, Willard said the district is on “solid ground.”
“(Federal CARES Act funds) have helped pay for the additional education expenses caused by the pandemic,” he said. “Also, reduced operating costs due to not having students March through May 2020 and a mild winter have helped to backfill the loss of 30 students in the projected 2020-2021 enrollment.”
Willard said the district is still expecting additional federal funds to continue to assist with pandemic-related expenses.
“We will have some staffing positions that will be challenging to fill,” he said.
One of those positions is a welding instructor following a resignation. Additionally, David Schanzenbach, the technology coordinator is retiring after a long career with the district.
“Both positions are highly specialized, and replacing these two skilled individuals will be a challenge,” Willard said.
Administrators are compiling a list of staff members willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, he said.
“So far, about 50% of the staff members wish to receive the inoculation,” Willard said, adding that it should be available for them within the coming month.
In closing, Willard said he’d recently received a call from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, informing him that he’d been appointed to a four-year term on the South Dakota Board of Educational Standards. Board members congratulated Willard for the appointment.
