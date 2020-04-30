Belle Fourche sales tax revenue holds strong during first month of pandemic

BELLE FOURCHE –– Although much of the community is spending the majority of time at home during the pandemic conditions, Belle Fourche tax revenues in March trended upward.
Breanna Schaefer, city finance officer, said March sales tax figures were encouraging,
“Our March looked very healthy; we were actually up (compared to last year),” she said. “And so far, April has looked very healthy. We haven’t seen an impact yet.”
When people shop in Belle Fourche, a 6.5% sales tax is tacked onto purchases made, which is split in two ways. The state takes the lion’s share, 4.5%, and the city gets the remaining 2%.
The city takes its share and splits it between the first and second penny funds. The first penny fund is commonly referred to as the general fund.
Emergency medical services, 911 funding, library, park maintenance, snow plowing, and museum funding are among the services funded in part by the first penny sales tax collected.
The second penny fund, also known as the capital improvement project fund finances the town’s infrastructure such as government buildings, roads, utility infrastructure, to name a few.
The first and second penny sales tax revenue for March was up 11%, collectively, over March 2019.
“I think you have a lot of people shopping online as opposed to going to Spearfish and going to Rapid City,” Schaefer said. “And so, if they stay at home and stay safe, then we get those sales tax dollars.”
Although the state general sales tax rate is 4.5%, cities and municipalities of South Dakota are allowed to collect their own rate that can go up an additional 2% in city sales tax.
This is where the third penny fund, or gross receipts, comes into play for Belle Fourche.
This type of sales tax is an extra 1% taxed on lodging, eating establishments, alcohol, and many types of amusement and entertainment. It is also known as the bed, board, and booze tax.
The city utilizes third penny taxes to fund improvements on promotional areas of the city like the Black Hills Roundup Complex.
Schaefer said she was particularly curious how the pandemic circumstances would affect the city’s third penny tax revenues.
“(The revenue is) kind of fickle; it’s reliant on people eating out at restaurants and people staying in hotels,” she said. “But oddly enough, third penny is just as healthy.”
The third penny sale tax revenue is up 3% from this time last year.
Schaefer speculated that was likely due to a significant uptick in alcohol sales in March. Compared to March 2019, alcohol sales revenue in town was up 78%.
Although the increase in sales tax is reassuring, Schaefer said other areas of the city budget are obviously suffering due to the pandemic. The Belle Fourche Area Community Center and Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center have been closed for a number of weeks in an effort to abide by the state’s recommendations regarding social distancing. Those closures damper the city’s revenue.
Belle Fourche’s economy is unique, which Schaefer said may be lending to the lack of impact on sales tax revenue observed so far.
“We’re an agricultural-based community, and people are still planting, they’re still buying farm equipment, we’re still supporting local businesses, and we’re not as tourism dependent,” she said.
Another leg up Belle Fourche has over some other Northern Hills communities is that it operates its own landfill, and liquor store.
“And so, we just have some things as a municipality that other areas don’t that help us keep afloat in the tough times,” Schaefer said.
“We are the gateway to the Black Hills but I do think our farmers and ranchers play a huge part in keeping the economy afloat,” she said.
Schaefer said the city has not had to turn to layoffs yet, “And with the governor trying to open things back up, I don’t foresee layoffs in our future.”
Regardless, Schaefer said the city would continue to be conservative with expenditures.
“The city as a whole hasn’t really seen an impact yet,” she said, adding that if the conditions continue, the city would likely suffer some noticeable financial consequences.
So how are other city revenues holding up? For March, the city’s revenue was similarly up from the same time last year. Those figures include general fund — up 20%, capital improvement project fund — up 63%, gross receipts fund — up 12%, water fund — up 5%, and sewer fund — up 21%. Other than the halt in revenue from the museum and community center, the city-run landfill is the only revenue trending downward – down 15% compared to last March.
Schaefer said that although the news about increased tax revenue during the conditions is encouraging, comparing April sales tax numbers will be more indicative of what the city can expect, should the quarantine continue. She said she’ll likely have those figures in the coming week.
