Belle Fourche return-to-school survey results released

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche School District offered an online survey to district parents, allowing them an opportunity to voice their concerns about returning to school in August.
Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, with Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, presented preliminary survey results to the school board Monday. The survey was open for responses beginning July 6.
Burckhard-McKenna said that Dr. Steve Willard, superintendent; and the district’s administrative team composed the questions and she built the survey using Survey Monkey, an online survey development platform.
“As of noon yesterday (Sunday), we had 667 responses which is absolutely incredible,” she said. “I’ve never had that many responses with a survey in a community before. That shows a really positive compliment to your community that your parents are very interested and want to be included on what you’re going to do with the opening of schools.”
The five-question survey queried district parents about their comfortability related to returning to school in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The survey stated that the district intends to commence the school year on Aug. 19, as previously approved by the board prior to finishing up the 2019-2020 school year remotely.
The first question inquired about concerns parents may have about beginning the year as scheduled.
Just over half, or 51% of respondents, stated they had no concerns about resuming as scheduled.
“But I lumped the other issues which really meant parents wanting a later start … 49% if you added that up,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “So, it’s really split in half.”
Eighty-four respondents stated they would be concerned about returning to school as scheduled due to COVID-19 and wanted to see what impacts the summer events, such as the Black Hills Roundup, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and the Central States Fair would have on case numbers.
Seventy-nine people said they’d rather start after Labor Day, and 76 people said they would prefer a start after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The remaining responses made suggestions about sanitation, social distancing, and utilizing an altered schedule and voiced concerns about wearing masks and whether absences related to sickness would be excused.
The second question asked parents if they would rather choose a virtual learning option if provided by the district instead of attending the face-to-face classes. Of the respondents, 72% were not in favor of virtual classes, leaving 28% who would prefer the option.
“Twenty-eight percent is a large amount of your population that does want to have that option in case they choose to keep their kids at home,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “Some folks also commented that if the students were going to be forced to wear a mask, that they would choose a virtual option.”
Next, the survey asked what precautions district parents would like the schools to take to ensure the best protection against COVID-19 for their children. The largest amount of responses, 194, were related to daily and increased cleaning. One-hundred-and-thirteen said they’d like enforced hand washing, and 94 want hand sanitizer available in all areas of the schools. The remaining responses ranged from temperature checks, masks, virtual learning, staggered drop off and pick up times, and hiring more custodians to ensure cleanliness. Two respondents stated that they do not believe that COVID-19 exists.
Burckhard-McKenna said a number of parents had concerns related to the attendance policies.
“They don’t want to be punished and have that 10-, 15-, 20-day letter sent to them if their child is forced to stay home because of a higher temperature,” she said. “And so, they really want to see the attendance policy … be a little more lax because of that. And that’s understandable … because attendance is going to kind of be a mess this year.”
The final two questions were related to busing. The first asked if busing was offered, would parents feel comfortable with that option for their children. The majority, or 64%, said they would feel comfortable, and 35% said no.
Next, the survey asked about what types of precautions parents would like to see for those children being bused. The largest response, 166, stated they’d like to see the buses and seats be cleaned daily or after each trip. Seventy-five stated they didn’t think any precautions were necessary, and 65 said hand sanitizer should be made available to riders. Other responses included limiting the number of students on each seat and/or bus, masks, assigned seating, temperature checks, bus monitors, and offering bus service only to those children who have no other means of transport to school. Sixteen respondents said they would transport their children themselves.
“I thought that your respondents had some really good ideas (about) the things that they wanted to see,” Burckhard-McKenna said.
The survey is still open for those parents who’d still like to voice their opinions on the topic of returning to school in five weeks.
