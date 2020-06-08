BELLE FOURCHE — Just before more stormy weather blew into Belle Fourche Sunday evening locals gathered to give a local voice to the Black Lives Matter movement by holding a solidarity vigil for George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down in the street. Donning masks, carrying homemade signs, and being conscious of social distancing, protesters held a candlelight vigil, fundraiser, and petitioned, demanding justice for Floyd.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.