Belle Fourche moves to virtual city meetings again

BELLE FOURCHE –– With COVID-19 numbers continuing to increase in many Northern Hills communities, Belle Fourche decided Monday to return to virtual meetings for the foreseeable future.
Mayor Gloria Landphere Monday said that the city made the decision due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the area in recent weeks.
“After tonight, we’re going to do council meetings by Zoom,” she said. “We are not operating out of fear; we are operating out of being proactive with things. We will do business the best way that we can.”
On Friday, Landphere was one of 14 mayors throughout the state who signed onto a letter encouraging their citizens to do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, she said she intends to host a meeting with the city department heads to hash out a game plan using, “a ‘what if’ scenario. What if we have someone within our department (who tests positive), and we’re going to sit and work that out.”
According to information gathered from the South Dakota Department of Health Tuesday, the state has seen 33,836 positive cases to date – 8,388 of which are still active. Additionally, 232,450 lab tests have been conducted within the state and 323 people have died in South Dakota due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Butte County had 14 new positive cases, bringing the total positive cases to 235 with three deaths to date. On Friday, however, the county saw a new record for number of positive cases in one day – 26. The previous record was 11 on Oct. 1
Lawrence County also saw 14 new positive cases Monday. Of the 5,811 lab tests conducted in Lawrence County, the county has seen 676 total positive cases and five deaths to date. On Aug. 27, Lawrence County set its record for highest number of cases diagnosed in one day – 42. On Oct. 14, the county saw 27.
Meade County has had a noticeably slower climb in cases this week, seeing only three new positive cases Monday. However, Meade County has had a notably higher positive case rate compared to its neighbors to the east, with 795 total positive cases, 5,485 total lab tests conducted, and nine deaths. Meade County also had its highest number of cases diagnosed in one day on Aug. 27 with 68 cases.
Butte, Lawrence, and Meade counties have 95, 169, and 157 active cases, respectively.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. Members of the public can find the council agendas on the city’s website at: www.bellefourche.org/agendas_minutes. The instructions to tune in to the Zoom meeting will be posted at the top of the meeting agenda.
