Belle Fourche Laundry & Dry Cleaning serves community for 20+ years

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche Laundry & Dry Cleaning has long been a mainstay on Belle Fourche’s State Street, serving the community’s laundering needs for more than two decades.
James “Clark” Sowers, who owns the dry cleaning plant located at 711 State St. in Belle Fourche, said he’s taken pride in serving the community for 21 years in April.
Visitors who walk into the plant gets a feel for Sowers’ appreciation of history. A 60-year-old Kenmore mangle, designed to wring napkins and small cloth items, sits in the front office of the Belle Fourche plant which is adorned with many historical photos of the Sowers family and the Belle Fourche area taken in 1926.
The plant serves the dry cleaning needs of customers 100 miles to the north, east, and west; and 30 miles to the south,
“This store really depends on the ag people to keep it open as far as its customer base,” Sowers said.
This is made obvious when comparing the customer bases of Sowers’ Belle Fourche and Spearfish locations, he said three-quarters of the orders the Spearfish handles consist of business attire. Conversely, Belle Fourche handles one-quarter business attire and three-quarters ranch attire.
Sowers & Son, owned by Sowers and his son Randy Sowers operate Black Hills Laundry & Dry Cleaning, with locations serving the entire Northern Black Hills and Rapid City. In addition to Belle Fourche Laundry & Dry Cleaning, the company owns Spearfish Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Sturgis Laundry & Dry Cleaning, and Laundry World and two French Cleaners locations, in Rapid City. On top of that, the company owns and operates laundromats in Belle Fourche and Sturgis.
Sowers purchased the building on State Street from Vern Bills, a local businessman and owner of Southside Conoco two doors down, in 1999. Prior to Sowers taking over, the store was used as a Salvation Army, and a café before that.
Twenty years before that, Sowers and his wife, Cathy, who is a nurse practitioner, held their wedding rehearsal dinner at the location.
Soon after the purchase, Sowers attended dry cleaning school in Maryland.
Prior to embarking on his new dry cleaning journey, Sowers was in the garbage business for 25 years. His father owned Sowers Sanitation. At age 19, after working with his father for only three days, his father took a sabbatical to have heart surgery.
“So, in three days, I was running the business,” Sowers said.
Just over two months later, Sowers’ father died at age 54 from complications of his heart surgery.
“It was a hard time,” he said.
That experience gave Sowers perspective.
“I’ve just got today,” he said.
Sowers channeled his love for the town’s downtown district when he decided to put his plant on State Street.
“Our downtown area needs vested businesses,” he said. “We just thought it would be a good, positive business for Belle Fourche (and) State Street … good for the community, good for the region.”
“Very quickly I realized, we’ve got to branch out,” he said.
Sowers purchased a laundromat in Sturgis in 2002. He also branched out in Spearfish and opened a drop location for items to be dropped and then shipped over to be processed at the Belle Fourche plant. Then, in 2003, Sowers purchased Queen’s Wash & Dry, where the Sowers’ still operate Spearfish Laundry & Dry Cleaning on Canyon Street.
“We got that bought and it kind of established our base,” Sowers said. “So within three years, we branched out to Spearfish and Sturgis.”
Over the next two decades, it morphed into a true family business.
“Through the years, my kids have all worked with me,” Clark said. “Being able to work with my kids is one of the great privileges of owning my own business.”
Clark and his wife have 10 children, ranging in age from 17-39.
In 2013, the Sowers’ built the new self-serve laundromat half a block to the south on Eight Avenue beside 8th Avenue Bakery, and in 2015, they built a new laundromat and drop store by Cenex in Sturgis and moved from his former location.
That is when Randy Sowers came on board with the company when he was 32.
“Randy brings a lot to the table with his mechanical skills … and a new perspective,” Clark said. “Without him, we wouldn’t have gone into Rapid.”
In 2017, the company expanded into Rapid City with the purchase of Laundry World. One year ago, in 2019, it procured French Cleaners & Shirt Laundry’s two locations.
Clark said business is the most competitive sport in the world.
“Sometimes it’s not so much who your competitors are but the world in general,” he said. “I’ve worked with some great people throughout the years, in the garbage business and the dry cleaning business, to help them through (on) their way, and for them to be very good employees … that’s the fun part,” he said. “Not that there haven’t been difficulties from time to time. But the continually falling forward, is important to us.”
Clark lives and operates his businesses by a simply but poignant perspective.
“The whole thing is, that I’ve felt through the years … it’s really to promote the common good,” Clark said. “It’s OK to make money, it’s OK to pay your people good wages, it’s OK to be part of the community, it’s OK to contribute and donate to projects. It’s about the common good.”
Randy agreed.
“It’s also about providing for your family,” he said. “I can’t provide from my family unless I’m providing for 30 other families. So, the decisions I make … affects 30 families. And that’s not something I take lightly.”
Employees and customers are the two assets a business has, Randy said.
“So how do you provide a service to the customers and employ and grow your employee … because we’re happiest when we’re growing,” he said. “So putting them in a work culture where they feel safe and there’s structure … it’s kind of on of those deals where, you (the employee) invest in us, we (the company) invest in you, this will be a beautiful relationship. Because really we’re managing 25-35 relationships.”
“We’re really in the business of trying to help people feel better about themselves,” Randy said. “Who doesn’t feel good when they put on nice clothes? You feel good about the way you look, you feel good about yourself, you feel good about going out. And that’s what we’re in the business of doing.”
During the pandemic, Sowers & Son has partnered with Monument Health and Salvation Army to launder materials to turn into masks.
The company is also asking for donations on cotton and elastic and time and talents to offer more to the community.
“And we’re going to ask people to donate their time and talents to sew masks … and we will be the hub of distributing the materials to those people,” Randy said, who will then sew the materials into masks. “And then, getting the masks, and bringing them back to our stores, (wash) and distribute them to the community. Kind of a way of protecting ourselves and the Black Hills in that way.”
It’s a symbiotic relationship between the community and the laundry plant, Clark said.
“Because it helps us keep our people working and it provides hopefully some good for the residents in the area,” he said of the company’s volunteer efforts. “It’s a critical time to struggle through this.”
Clark, who served as the Belle Fourche mayor for two years in the 90s, said he’s encouraged by what he’s recently witnessed on the city’s main business district.
“What I’ve seen recently is this effort by the State Street businesses to change the culture of what do down here,” Clark said. “That encourages me. I see State Street as an opportunity to rise … because it’s been a struggle.”
Clark credited some of his success in the laundry business to one of his longtime mentors, Gene Williams, former owner of Rapid City Laundry. He said Williams was a great mentor and teacher to him over the years.
Clark doesn’t intend to ride off into the sunset just yet.
“I’m grateful for every day,” Clark said. “Retirement will come soon enough.”
