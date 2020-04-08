Belle Fourche holds emergency ordinance 1st reading, adopts 2 resolutions for COVID-19 precautions

BELLE FOURCHE –– As other cities across the state and country, the city of Belle Fourche has taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and on Monday, it held a first reading for an emergency ordinance and adopted two resolutions that with the intent to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.
City Attorney Dwight Gubbrud explained the newly proposed ordinance to the council, explaining that the ordinance was largely drawn from a similar ordinance adopted by the city of Aberdeen.
“In a nutshell, what this proposal provides is that any bar or restaurant shall not permit 10 or more patrons to be onsite unless there is room sufficient to provide a six-foot separation between people who are not in the same family unit or within the same household,” he said. “And it also requires them to discontinue business practices which are incompatible with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) hygiene practices (recommended).”
In addition, Gubbrud said the proposed ordinance would prohibit public gatherings of 10 or more people unless there is sufficient space to have a minimum six-feet physical separation between people who are not immediate family members or members of the same household, “and also where CDC hygiene practices to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 disease are not maintained.”
“This ordinance does not provide for closures of any businesses,” he said, adding that the ordinance, if adopted, does provide enforcement mechanisms should a business be found to be in violation. “… more likely it would probably be applied if we found a bar was packed with people and they were very close together, it would allow the police department to go in and break it up or issue a citation for violating the ordinance.”
The proposed ordinance exempts places of public accommodation that offer food and beverages for off-sit consumption including grocery stores, markets, retail stores that sell food, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, healthcare and emergency facilities and shelters, churches, facilities occupied by essential critical infrastructure workforce, and any emergency facility necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster.
Councilman Travis Martin, who was outspokenly against the first emergency ordinance proposed at the March 27 special meeting which was a more aggressive ordinance, said he felt more comfortable with the most recent proposal.
“While I was deadeset against the ordinance that was presented here a little over a week ago, this, what we have before us tonight is a completely different animal,” he said. “I don’t feel that this is promoting governmental overreach to any real degree.”
Martin said he would like to see a more specific sunset date applied to the ordinance, as the proposed ordinance solely provides that if the ordinance is adopted, it would be effective until the council suspended or repealed its enforcement.
“For me … it’s a little open-ended,” he said.
Councilman Vern Hintz asked for clarification between an ordinance and resolution.
According to the South Dakota Municipal League, a resolution deals with matters of a special or temporary character and an ordinance prescribes some permanent rules of conduct or government to continue in force until the ordinance is suspended or repealed.
“A resolution has no enforcement powers, whatsoever, it is merely a recommendation of guidelines that the council would be asking the public to follow,” Gubbrud said. “The ordinance … does allow some enforcement in the event there are businesses that are packed with people.”
The penalties that could be applied to a business align with a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in county jail and a fine of up to $500.
Councilman James Ager said that he’s heard roughly a dozen comments in the approximately 10 days since the last emergency ordinance was discussed, and the majority of them were not in favor of an ordinance.
“I do like the resolution; I think that’s good … I think that’s adequate for now,” he said. “I think that this new ordinance would be much more palatable to the public. … I still think that an ordinance, for a community our size, I think it’s just about impossible to enforce.”
Police Chief Marlyn Pomrenke explained that the issue would be as enforceable as the remainder of the city’s ordinances. A community member could voice a complaint to the police department for investigation, and officers would have the discretion, if they witness a suspected violation, to issue a citation.
“But there’s other places (outside of businesses) that you could be within 10 feet of each other where we would have to stop them,” he said, adding that could happen at a playground within city limits. “… we would just go about it on a case-by-case basis like we do everything else.”
Councilman Monte Talkington said he got quite different sentiments from the residents who called him about the topic, some of them upset.
“I think that a lot of them were upset because we didn’t do nothing for two weeks,” he said. “This is real, this is dangerous … I would like to thank all the businesses and the individuals that have done something to prevent this from spreading. But we all know that everybody doesn’t follow the rules. I don’t like this; I think it doesn’t go far enough. But if this is all we’re going to have, it’s better than nothing.”
Mayor Gloria Landphere spoke about the unprecedented state the city, like others around the country, has found itself in.
“This is virgin territory, and this is nothing like any of us (have seen in our lifetimes),” she said. “We need a coming together, and be there for one another, and (consider the) best interest of everyone. And that is what the city of Belle Fourche is trying to do.”
Councilman Randy Schmidt commended the precautions that residents and local business owners have taken already.
“People are really doing an excellent job (following the recommendations),” he said. “And I think we also want to … make sure when this is over, we support our local businesses.”
Martin agreed.
“If your business is the one that’s been open and they trace back an outbreak to your business, that’s not going to be a good look for you,” he said. “You’re going to suffer some financial hardships going forward because of that. So I think everybody has kind of looked at that and made the right decisions just like we kind of thought would happen.”
Gubbrud said the ordinance would not become effective until it is adopted via majority vote following a second reading, which is required to be held no fewer than five days from the first reading. Additionally, the ordinance would be required to be published in the city’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer, before it became applicable.
At the time of publication, a second reading of the ordinance had not been scheduled.
The proposed emergency ordinance 9-2020 can be found in its entirety under the “News & Announcements” tab on the city’s website at: https://www.bellefourche.org/.
Resolution 14-2020
The ordinance was discussed for just over 30 minutes. Next, the first of two resolutions related to COVID-19 was adopted. Resolution 14-2020 is a resolution to encourage the residents of Belle Fourche to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 disease. It laid out guidelines by which all citizens of Belle Fourche are asked to follow.
The resolution asked that enclosed retail businesses that promote public gathering modify business practices to ensure that no more than 10 patrons are on the premises unless there is sufficient space to allow for the six-feet separation between people as is recommended by the CDC.
Additionally, the resolution recommended businesses to consider utilizing takeout, delivery, drive-thru, curbside, and off-site services in lieu of onsite gatherings.
Those recommendations do not apply to the following facility types: healthcare, childcare, businesses that offer food and beverages solely for off-site consumption, hotels, shelters, golf courses, emergency facilities, and any facility occupied by essential critical infrastructure workforce.
“The recommendations set forth above do not prohibit an owner, employee, contractor, vendor, or supplier of the above-addressed entities from entering, exiting, using, or occupying that place of business in their professional capacity, so long as procedures are implemented to ensure social distancing to the full extent reasonably possible,” the resolution states.
All other employers are urged to implement social distancing, allow employees and staff to telework, limit unnecessary work gatherings, eliminate nonessential travel, and consider regular health checks, including guidance from the CDC for COVID-19 screening, if possible.
As for the citizens of Belle Fourche, the resolution laid out recommendations for public gatherings as well. It encouraged citizens to review and practice CDC practices designed to stop the spread of the virus; know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and call healthcare providers if experiencing symptoms; stay home when sick; understand that those who are especially vulnerable to the virus, including those over the age of 60 and those suffering from respirator or cardiac conditions, should take extra precautions and remain home if possible; implement social distancing measures and support businesses adjusting business models to reduce the spread of the virus; and assist those who work in essential jobs such as emergency personnel, medical professionals, and law enforcement.
Resolution 15-2020
Resolution 15-2020, also adopted by the city council Monday, involves the temporary modifications of municipal utility practices.
The resolution allows the city to discontinue charging late fees and termination of services for lack of payment of city utility bills. Unpaid balances will roll over into the next month’s charges. Additionally, the city will stop charging a service fee for paying utility bills online. The resolution applies to bills mailed after Monday and will be effective for a minimum of 60 days unless rescinded by a future resolution and may be extended for a longer period with additional notice.
