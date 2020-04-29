Belle Fourche approves 6th Ave. bridge analysis

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council approved a hydraulic design study for the Sixth Avenue Bridge that was closed earlier this month.
“About two (or) three weeks ago, a garbage truck went over the Sixth Avenue Bridge (and) noticed it was a little bumpy,” Steve Nafus, city engineer said. “He looked at it a little closer and the bridge had settled about six to eight inches all the way across.”
When Nafus investigated the issue, he found that portions of the I-beams below the bridge deck were starting to buckle and immediately closed the structure due to safety issues.
At the April 20 council meeting, a hydraulic study, not to exceed $7,500 was approved. Nafus said the study is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to the bridge being located in a flood plain. The study would analyze numerous factors including the water flow and determine which type of structure is best suited to replace the bridge. Nafus said it could range from pipes, box culvert, or another bridge.
“It (the study) wasn’t planned, but (the bridge is) definitely not safe, so it will be closed until we figure out what to do with it, and if there’s any money to do something with it,” Nafus said. “We’re looking for some money but that’s one of the bridges that’s not on our bridge inspection list because it wasn’t big enough and it wasn’t long enough, so it didn’t qualify to fit into the federal program that we have all the other bridges on. So we’ll look around to see if there’s other money available.”
The small bridge, which is located approximately 300 feet north of National Street and spans Hay Creek, is a low water crossing that has withstood many flood events since its construction in approximately 1977, Nafus said.
“We’ve had that bridge wash out on several floods in years’ past … wash around it, take all the dirt away, we put rock in behind it (for stability after flooding),” he said. “I think it’s just a matter of age and time on the I-beams. Every time it floods, that area gets shut down because (the water) goes over the road there.”
The study was approved to be completed by Brosz Engineering, out of Sturgis, the city’s contracted engineering firm who handles many of the engineering concerns related to the city’s bridges.
Nafus said it would take some time to get the study completed and have a quote for the council to consider. He’s estimating to have the information complied by June 15.
