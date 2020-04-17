‘Be the Light’ event observed

SPEARFISH — Lyle Hare Stadium’s lights were on between 8:20-8:40 p.m. Thursday for the “Be the Light” event. Spearfish residents gathered in the stadium parking lot, with others driving past and honking their vehicle horns to show their support for seniors and other student-athletes whose seasons were cut short or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black Hills Energy Sports Complex lights were also on for this purpose. Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis, and Newell were among the other participating communities.
