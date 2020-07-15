Battle of the Badges looks to draw even more blood this year

SPEARFISH — The annual blood drive event will pit the Spearfish Ambulance Service, Spearfish Police Department, and Spearfish Fire Department against one another in a friendly fight to see which team can collect the most blood donations Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Lookout Room at the Spearfish Rec Center.
“Anybody comes and they donate and they choose which team they’re donating on behalf of; fire, police, or EMS,” explained Elizabeth Verhey, a paramedic with the Spearfish Ambulance Service and coordinator of the event.
Verhey said the blood drive premiered last year as a way to promote giving blood at a time of year when extra blood is in high demand.
“We see an increase, of course, of people outdoors and having fun … and then on top of that, of course, there’s the Rally, and every day there’s need for blood for patients that are going through cancer treatments and other medical issues,” she said.
Another contributor to the blood shortage is the lack of blood drives held throughout the country due to concerns over COVID-19.
“They had to kind of back off on blood drives because of COVID precautions and restrictions,” Verhey said.
Now that many hospitals have reopened to a wider range of medical procedures, Verhey said, the need for blood is out-weighing the supply. She also said that any blood that is donated in the Black Hills stays in the Black Hills.
“The blood stays in our local region,” she said.
This year, anyone who donates blood will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test free of charge.
“That helps to protect the people that are donating to as well as kind of a courtesy service to those that donated,” Verhey said. “It’s not a test to see whether you’re positive for COVID or not. But … if you have been in contact, you maybe developed the antigen at some point. And if so there are other ways that somebody … can donate plasma to help for treatments with COVID.”
Anyone wanting to donate will need to wear a mask and will be asked to go through a basic health screening before entering.
“You have to healthy and feeling well to donate. If you need to be tested for active COVID, that’s a completely different test,” Verhey said.
Last year, Verhey said they blew their collection goal out of the water.
“We had a goal of 80 units; we ended up having over 100 units collected,” she said.
This year, Verhey said they’ve set aside appointment times for 135 donors, but hopes to collect 150 units of blood with walk-ins and people who are willing and able to donate more than one pint of blood.
“Pretty lofty goals but I know Spearfish, and it’s a pretty giving community so I think it’s within reach,” she said.
To schedule an appointment, contact Verhey by calling the Spearfish Ambulance Service at 642-8810, or visit www.bloodheroes.com. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
