Back to school Wednesday for Lead-Deadwood School District

LEAD — Numbers have always had their place in the classroom and with pandemic precautions ever-present, numbers are now the name of the game for many facets of back to school preparedness in the Lead-Deadwood School District.
That said, school district officials determined the numbers aren’t there to push back the start of school beyond Sept. 2, which will remain the first day of school.
At a special school board meeting held Wednesday to gauge the current COVID-19 outbreak environment in the district School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold and the board moved to start school Wednesday, as originally scheduled.
“We have been getting notified, either by staff or by parents about positive tests,” Leikvold said. “So far, we have had four staff members who tested positive, and we have had five students that we know of. About half of them are recovered. We’ve had some close contacts, as well, that we’ve dealt with, and those have been mitigated. So, we’re working through all that.”
Leikvold added that not all school districts are sharing that type of information, but that it isn’t a HIPPA privacy violation, and that he feels it is important information to share in light of transparency.
Leikvold said that the metrics keep changing, quite often at the CDC and the Department of Health.
“I think, for us, the two major criteria for when we do that need to be, ‘how many students are positive at a given time and/or how many staff,’” Leikvold said.
“My recommendation is, it’s not four, with two recovers,” he said. “Based on that, my recommendation is still to start school next Wednesday in a face to face setting and monitoring the number of cases and cleaning and distancing.”
The positive cases thus far in the district are expected to be mitigated by Wednesday’s first day of school.
Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not allowed to return to school until the Department of Health clears them.
School Board Member Tera Mau asked if time allows for an effective cleaning process.
Leikvold said that, yes, it does and staff, not students, will be asked to do proper cleaning procedures, along with custodians.
Bus numbers
The board also discussed bus numbers and virtual learning numbers.
So far, only 48 students in the district are registered to ride the bus, and school district officials are concerned that number is low. Parents must call and reserve a spot for students to ride the bus and students must wear a mask or face covering on the bus. There will also be assigned seating.
Leikvold said that typically around 200 students ride the bus during the year and a recent survey indicated that parents deemed it imperative for 180 students to ride the bus.
“The problem is, for us, it isn’t just about the numbers, but we have to know who’s on there,” Leikvold said. “We also need to know where they’re sitting. So the more people we get ahold of before next Wednesday, the easier their lives and our lives are going to be. Otherwise, it’s going to be really difficult to assign seats and have the names of every kid that’s on there.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt suggested having another school district employee ride the bus as another set of helping adult hands.
There is a possibility that routes may be cancelled or if they all run, some students will not be able to ride.
To register a student to ride the bus, call the elementary school at 717-3884, the middle school at 717-3898, or the high school at 717-3899.
Remote learning numbers
Leikvold said that as of Wednesday, a total of 692 students K-12 look to be enrolled in the Lead Deadwood School District.
Of those, 292 are enrolled at the elementary school, 177 at the middle school, and 223 at the high school.
A recently conducted survey indicates that around 14% of students have chosen either the virtual learning or home school options versus face to face learning.
At the elementary school, that number is 36 remote learners – 11 fifth graders, six fourth graders, six third graders; six second graders; four kindergartners; and 11 home schoolers.
At the middle school, that number is 28 remote learners – eight sixth graders, 12 seventh graders, and 8 eighth graders, as well as a few home schoolers in the seventh grade.
At the high school, 34 students chose remote learning and two students will be home schooled.
