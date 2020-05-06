STURGIS — Pat Sigler was happy to be back in his noon workout routine Tuesday.
“I love it,” Sigler said as he hoisted dumbbells, one in each hand, into the air.
He was one of just a handful of Sturgis Community Center members who returned to the center when it reopened this week.
Rod Heikes, the director of the Sturgis Community Center, said a small number of patrons were on hand Monday when the center reopened for the first time since March 16.
“We’re getting a few – not a lot of people, but at least we’re open and able to give people the opportunity to get out of the house and do something,” Heikes said. “I’m glad to have people back.”
The Community Center and Sturgis Public Library along with city offices were closed in mid-March in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Heikes and his staff at the Community Center have reconfigured some workout spaces to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
In the cardio room for instance, they have pared down the number of machines so that each is about six feet from another. They also are asking those working out to wipe down machines such as the treadmills, stair climbers, and recumbent bikes before and after each use with disinfecting wipes.
“We’ve always had the wipes in here, but now we’re kind of pushing it more,” Heikes said.
There are three televisions mounted on the wall in the cardio room which prior to the closure in March members could set using a remote. The remotes are now moved to the Community Center front desk.
“If someone wants it on a certain station, they need to tell the front desk and they will come and change it for you. That way we don’t have everybody touching the remotes,” Heikes said.
The Community Center pool is open but limited to 10 people at a time. It is limited to lap swim only.
“There’s no open swim at this time,” he said.
Heikes said he has been studying the effectiveness of chlorine in swimming pool against COVID-19. Although the virus can spread through transmission of water droplets or mucus from another individual, the CDC says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of swimming pools and hot tubs.
The CDC says proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) of swimming pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.
“We’re erring on the side of caution right now limiting the number of people in the pool at one time,” Heikes said.
Cleaning the locker rooms at the Community Center also is a priority, Heikes said.
“Every hour we send people through to clean everything up. We scheduled some extra staff to do that,” he said.
Then, the night cleaning crew at the Community Center will go through and deep clean everything again, Heikes said.
Deep cleaning is priority No. 1 at Uncle Louie’s Diner on Main Street Sturgis.
Owner David Stewart, who remained open when many other dine-in restaurants in Sturgis closed, said he and his staff have been diligent with the cleaning so that the patrons and staff can feel safe.
He said staff sanitize the tables and wipe down other items on each table such as the salt and pepper shakers, and the backs and seats of the chairs. They also spray down the doors and door handles leading into and out of the restaurant as well as the restrooms. And, they spray down the pens customers may use to sign their credit card receipt. His advice to those who may just be reopening following closure early on in the pandemic is to remain calm.
“The biggest thing is not to allow fear to dictate or make your decisions. Usually you will make the wrong decision because you are afraid.
“Use common sense and just be aware of what is going on,” he said.
Stewart said he is glad the community is reopening and offers this advice to fellow restaurant owners.
“Remember why you have a restaurant, to bring joy and a good meal as well as a chance for your customers to create great memories,” he said.
The Sturgis Public Library will remain closed, but will expand its services to offer home book deliveries, curb-side pickups and computer services. Call 347-2624.
Sturgis City Hall has opened the front lobby area for utility customers. Masks are required to enter the building. Visitors who need to see a staff member, other than those in the Finance Office, are still required to make an appointment prior to coming into the building. And, City Hall will continue to be closed on Fridays.
The city said this is the first phase of reopening.
“The number of phases and how long it takes continues to evolve based on the situation. As the situation evolves, so will our response to it. I imagine that is going to be the case until a therapeutics are developed or vaccines,” said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
Ainslie said city staff get questions daily about reopening and protocols they should have in place to curb the spread of the virus.
“We’re happy to help businesses when they come up with different ideas. We just keep telling people that all of this is very tentative,” he said. “If we start to have a spike here in Sturgis or a surrounding community there are going to be changes.”
