LEAD — An ordinance that prohibited dine-in services at local restaurants and bars in Lead has been rescinded with no further regulations put in place.
The Lead City Commission approved a resolution on Monday that immediately nullified its emergency COVID-19 ordinance, which had restricted businesses where people gather. The action came after Gov. Kristi Noem announced her “Back to Normal” plan April 28, which calls for all businesses to return to normal operations. Lead city officials said they spent the subsequent week consulting with attorneys and other officials to understand how the governor’s order affected their local ordinance.
Mayor Ron Everett said the city made the conscious decision to not act on rescinding its ordinance with a special meeting.
“We told the public that we would review this ordinance at every city commission meeting, and there was one coming up,” he said. “The governor kind of sprung this on everybody, and we really didn’t understand how that affected our ordinance. So, we spent a few days back and forth with lawyers trying to figure out what’s what. Technically businesses were free to do what they wanted to do on Tuesday afternoon, when the governor put her order in place.”
In fact, Everett said three Lead businesses did open up for dine-in services after Noem’s announcement last week. Everett confirmed that the Sled Haus, Bob’s Silver Star, and the Stampmill began serving customers while following social distancing requirements of keeping tables 6 feet apart and following proper hygiene practices.
Amy Boysen, co-owner of the Stampmill, which opened for the season on May 1, said they have spaced all of their tables six feet apart and are currently allowing local patrons to dine inside. Normal seating capacity for the restaurant is about 100, but Boysen said they are limiting patrons by half in order to be safe.
“We had a heads-up from the mayor on Friday,” Boysen said. “He was in for some takeout and told us that the ordinance would be rescinded. We’re feeling pretty comfortable with our locals. We don’t feel like we’re putting anyone at risk letting them in, especially since the cases in Lawrence County have been so low.”
Beth Staeckeler, co-owner of the Sled Haus, said their decisions about how they operate are based on safety practices for customers and employees, as well as direction from the governor and the president. The Sled Haus also opened their restaurant to dine-in patrons on Friday, following the governor’s order and before the city rescinded their ordinance. Staeckeler said from now until June they are seating patrons at every other table, and are not allowing any tables larger than six.
“Our feeling is delivery and to-go wasn’t going to pay the bills, and constitutionally we have a right to continue to conduct business the way we feel is safe,” she said. “The mayor doesn’t have the right to tell us whether we can or cannot open the doors.”
Before officially rescinding their ordinance, the Lead City Commission discussed whether to put formal regulations in place in the form of an amended ordinance, an idea that was discarded in favor of allowing business owners to govern themselves.
“I recommend that we just follow the governor’s guidelines, CDC guidelines, and open the city back up,” Everett said. “I feel comfortable that the citizens and businesses will regulate themselves sufficiently. I believe that businesses are doing the right thing, and if they don’t it will become apparent.”
Commissioner Don Mack said customers should be able to decide whether they are comfortable with how a business maintains its social distancing practices and follows CDC guidelines. Any customer who is uncomfortable with the way a business operates can choose to take their business elsewhere.
Jamie Gilcrease, owner of Lotus Up Espresso and Deli, said she agrees that customers will decide which businesses to patronize based on their comfort levels. Gilcrease, who has not yet opened for dine-in services, said she is still working with employees to ensure they are taking as many safety precautions as possible. She said her business will offer drive through service exclusively, until she is confident that they are ready to safely receive customers inside the store.
“I have contacted other businesses in other communities that have stayed open and asked what they have done,” Gilcrease said. “We are asking our patrons to help us. We have put a hand sanitizing station right in front of the door, so when you come in to Lotus Up we ask you to use hand sanitizer and ask you to bus your own table and spray it. We are taking precautions with employees in that one employee will be taking the dirty dishes and being gloved. We’re not quite there. We took out half of our seating.”
Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sierra Ward said she was happy to see the city’s action.
“I appreciate them rescinding the order, and I appreciate that they realize they are not able to enforce the social distancing,” Ward said. “It’s really a personal choice and a business to business choice on how each person makes that happen. I do wish there had been some more transparency between the governor’s address on Tuesday to the meeting last night. There was a lot of confusion and not a lot of transparency from the city, but I realize we are in unprecedented times.”
