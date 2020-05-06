DEADWOOD — What it will look like remains to be seen, but in a split 3-2 vote, city officials reluctantly gave businesses the go-ahead to proceed, with strong suggestion to follow established practices and guidelines to prevent the community spread of COVID-19.
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved second reading of ordinances 1312 and 1313: an emergency ordinance to address a public health crisis by implementing measures which have been deemed necessary to slow the community spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and an ordinance amending Chapter 8.16 of the city municipal code addressing nuisances, respectively.
The commission also approved an emergency resolution to address the reopening of Deadwood businesses closed in late March as well as approving city of Deadwood guidelines for re-opening of Deadwood businesses.
Deadwood City Attorney Quinten Riggins said the second readings contain no changes from first reading, but that 1312 does get read in connection with the aforementioned resolution.
“After we had first reading, the governor rescinded Executive Order 2020-12 and replaced it with 2020-20,” Riggins explained. “That executive order essentially adopted a plan for reopening South Dakota businesses, so even though the ordinance that this executive order is based on has been changed, it won’t impact having a second reading here today. The reason for that is because, as part of this ordinance, which is allowed to be put in to place on an emergency basis, immediately following second reading, that ordinance also allows you to adjust it by resolution. So, rather than going forward with another first reading of a different ordinance, based off the governor’s new executive order, we’re going ahead with second reading, and then the ordinance that is going to come after this will actually implement the procedures of Governor Noem’s plan to reopen South Dakota.”
Deadwood’s resolution 2020-17 sets forth that businesses may reopen Thursday and that casinos may offer table games, upon following established state and local reopening procedures.
Resolution 2020-17 says that ordinance 1312 allows casino owners to submit a plan of compliance to the Deadwood City Commission to operate table games in conformance with Executive Order 2020-12 and the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. The city has received a plan of compliance from the Deadwood Gaming Association (DGA).
“This resolution was done in order to avoid having to start from scratch with a first and second reading on the prior ordinance,” Riggins said. “It essentially adopts the guidelines and the plan for opening businesses set forth by the governor in Executive Order 2020-20 and would reopen businesses on Thursday.”
Just prior to the commission vote on second reading of Ordinance 1312, Ruth stated the following.
“The reason why I asked all the questions of our city attorney is I know many of us have received a lot of calls, concerns, some people with misgivings. Some people that are nervous about the date and the speed at which we are reopening Deadwood,” Ruth said. “Understand that the legal ramifications of not following the Executive Order of the governor is really steep and so, for that reason, I am reluctantly supporting the opening on this date. But we are going to make every effort through resolution and guidelines to ensure that we are setting forward on the proper steps and placing the right foundation in place, so that everything can be safe.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said she feels frustrated and was reluctant to approve the ordinance.
Struble, the sole dissenting vote on approving resolution 1312, agreed.
“I still strongly believe that our number one priority should be the health and well-being of our employees, our citizens, so it’s tough for me to vote yes,” Struble said.
Riggins said ordinance 1313, amending the city’s nuisance ordinance, was passed with the specific purpose of allowing city officials to enforce any violations of an Executive Order coming forward, dealing specifically with how to reopen a business. “This is an emergency nuisance ordinance that will be in effect as long as the pandemic is still here,” Riggins said.
Just prior to the vote on Resolution 2020-17, Struble said she still feels it’s too soon for Deadwood to reopen.
“So I’m not going to be able to support this,” she said.
Struble and Commissioner Gary Todd cast dissenting votes on the resolution to reopen.
Following the vote, Ruth read the following statement.
“As many of you are aware, last week, the governor unveiled her Back to Normal in South Dakota plan and with it, issued a new Executive Order,” Ruth said. “This executive order has drastically limited our ability to mandate closures. The reopening of Deadwood does not require that all businesses reopen. It does specify the conditions under which they may choose to do so. Our entire community, both business and residential, has a responsibility to make sure we are all doing our part to keep Deadwood safe. Safe for our visitors, safe for our work force and safe for our residents. So I ask you all to follow the CDC guidelines so that we can keep each other healthy through these uncertain times.”
Ruth said that some businesses will open Thursday, some Monday, and some will continue offering curbside only.
“It will vary from business to business. I can’t stress this enough,” Ruth said. “I ask that every business that does open, not to open until they are prepared to follow all the guidelines that we have passed, including social distancing, the requirements of PPE, masks if it is impossible to maintain six-feet (distancing), and things of that nature.”
COVID-19 Guidelines to Reopen Deadwood can be found on the city’s web site at cityofdeadwood.com and include employee screening at the beginning of all shifts, signage encouraging good health and hygiene practices, including social distancing guidelines, hand washing, and strong encouragement on the part of employees and guests to wear masks and gloves, reduced maximum occupant loads to meet the CDC’s physical distancing recommendations, and spacing of tables and devices will follow CDC and American Gaming Association guidelines.
(1) comment
Glad that common sense has prevailed in Deadwood. Well done.
