B-1s salute healthcare workers

FORT MEADE — Two B-1’s from the 28th Bomb Wing conducted a flyover at Fort Meade VA Medical Center near Sturgis Friday afternoon. The B-1s also did flyovers at Rapid City and Hot Springs to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the war on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The flyovers, allowed as part of an approved training mission, are part of the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the countless heroes around the world battling COVID-19. “This is one way we can show our extreme appreciation and admiration for all of the men and women in our area healthcare facilities who are working tirelessly to combat this virus and provide care for our families, friends and neighbors,” said. Col. David Doss, 28th BW commander. “Their dedication and commitment is truly inspiring. We simply cannot thank them enough for all they are doing and the sacrifices they are making.”
