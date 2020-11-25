Awesome October for Deadwood gaming

DEADWOOD — Despite the ongoing pandemic, October was golden rather than ghoulish for Deadwood gaming.
The state Commission on Gaming reported a 5.5% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
“We are pleased to see that the gaming revenue recovery is continuing,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We appreciate the continued support of Deadwood’s patrons during this pandemic. As we make progress on our recovery, gaming revenue is now currently down 5.48% year to date for 2020.”
Gamers visiting Deadwood last month dropped roughly $103 million in machines and on tables, a 5.49% increase compared to October 2019, resulting in $9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in October. Of that, 9%, or $805,711, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Under the handle comparison category, in October, table games had a handle of $6.2 million, up more than 17% compared to October 2019 levels. Under this same category, slot machines had a handle of $98.1 million in October, up nearly 5% compared to October 2019. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $52 million, more than a 15% decrease compared to 2019 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $883 million, a 5% decrease compared to 2019 levels.
Thus far in 2020, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $935 million, down 5.5% compared to the same period in 2019.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,499 slot machines accounted for roughly $98 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $90 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $9 million for the slot category in October. The two largest contributors were 1,962 penny machines, with $72.1 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $6.5 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 225 dollar machines, with $9.5 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $655,000 in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 83 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.2 million in October and an estimated statistical win of $1.1 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 37 tables reporting a drop of roughly $2.8 million and a statistical win of $407,000 with an 85% payout to players.
Four craps tables in town generated a drop of $356,000, a statistical win of $36,300, and a 90% payout to players; eight roulette tables in town generated a drop of $274,179, a statistical win of $57,000, and a 79% payout to players.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.