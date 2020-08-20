Awaiting the COVID impact of the Rally

I am writing this to you on Tuesday, just two days after the finale for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Attendance has been touted as 250,000 to 400,000 even during the threat posed by COVID-19. Social distancing was apparently an unknown concept, and nowhere were masks in evidence. We will have to wait a couple of more weeks before we come to grips with the aftermath. It is not yet clear yet how many bikers ended up in local hospitals last week (other than for being mauled by a female bison) nor is it clear how many of the local service staff have been infected. All of this occurring as the daily case rate in South Dakota, and in Lawrence and Meade counties in particular, is increasing at an exponential rate.
On this day there have been globally 21,956,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 775,706 deaths including 5,457,877 cases in the United States alone and 171,013 deaths.
On this day there have been a total of 10,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota including 83 newly diagnosed positive cases today. A total of 77 and 112 cases have been reported in Lawrence and Meade counties, respectively. This seems miniscule in comparison to Florida, Texas, Arizona, even New York. But the reality is behind the numbers. It is the inexorable increase in new cases that defines the penetration of the epidemic into the local population.
Lead Deadwood schools are currently scheduled to re-open Sept. 2 and many churches that have not gathered since March will regather — despite the increasing numbers of persons with new coronavirus infection and the percent of tests for the virus are well over the 5% boundary recommended by CDC. The pandemic is about to make its mark on South Dakota.
The solution to all this is simple – wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(1) comment
The state Department of Health website provides excellent context: https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
Numbers of cases aren't the numbers to worry about; we've known all along the virus will continue to spread. The important numbers are active cases and hospitalizations, and the hospitalization rate in the state is extremely low.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.