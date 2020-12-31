Ask the doc – Answering your COVID-19 questions

SPEARFISH — Believe it or not memes on social media are not always based in fact, yet time and time again, people get their “factual information” from such sources.
And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is plenty of false information online.
So we asked the professionals at Monument Health for the true facts of COVID-19 questions
Q: What is the rate of false positive and false negative tests?
A: There is not an exact answer for the rate of false negative results for COVID-19 virus tests. This is because there are combinations of different factors that can contribute to a person testing negative when they are truly infected. The accuracy between test methods can vary making some tests more likely to detect the virus than others. The most accurate test methods with the lowest rates of false negative results are molecular type tests (e.g. PCR test) that detect the genetic material of the virus. The timing of when you get tested and adequate sample collection are also contributing factors with false negative results. Even with a highly accurate test method, you can still test negative if you are tested too soon after being exposed. This is because the amount of virus present in your respiratory tract is too low early in infection to be detected. A low amount of virus can also occur if the swab does not pick up enough virus during collection. False positives are very rare with molecular tests and the rate should be close to zero. When they do occur it is usually because of accidental sample contamination with the virus during sample handling or testing.
— Tyler Hemmingson - Spearfish Hospital lab manager, and Lynn Seime - Spearfish Hospital lab technician
Q: Are you seeing people who tested positive earlier this year test positive once again with a new infection?
A: The writers of this article have not personally seen anyone with a repeat infection. However, there are still a lot of unknowns regarding the risk for re-infection and how that may impact someone. The state health department has documented several repeat infections. In most documented cases a repeat infection is generally milder than the initial infection. However, there are some diseases where a repeat infection produces more serious symptoms than the first. We also do not yet know if people who have been infected could be re-infected without symptoms but still be able infect others. Because of the unknowns it is still recommended that people follow the same approach regarding masks, hand washing, and social distancing even if they have already been infected with COVID19.
— Primarily answered by Dr. Heath Eggleston - family medicine
Q: Can someone who has had COVID-19 earlier and since recovered contract the virus again and become contagious while not testing positive again?
A: While the root of this question is complicated and much research is still needed, the general answer is no. Anytime a person is contagious with COVID-19 then they are by definition shedding virus. The test itself is looking for viral particles in your nose. If there are not enough viral particles in your nose to test positive, then you are likely not contagious. So a person who is currently shedding enough virus to infect other people will most likely test positive, but this is very simplified answer to a difficult question. Perhaps the infected person is shedding virus through other bodily fluids. Perhaps the infected individual was not shedding enough virus when they were tested to test positive, but a few hours later they are, and now they are contagious. The real question here that we do not yet fully know is, can a person who has had COVID-19 and recovered then contract COVID-19 a second time and be contagious even though they do not have symptoms. Because let’s face it, if you don’t have symptoms you are likely not going to be tested either way. But, even though you have fewer symptoms, you might still be just as contagious. Whether or not you will test positive is irrelevant if you are not symptomatic enough to get tested. This is why it is important to continue with social distancing measures, hand hygiene and mask wearing even if you have already had COVID19.
— Primarily answered by Dr. Andrew Van Osdol - general surgeon
Q: Why are some people recovering from COVID-19 and then experiencing new symptoms days or longer after recovering?
A: As someone who was recently personally infected with COVID-19, I was quite surprised by the systemic nature of this disease and the waxing and waning symptoms. Despite having a relatively good grasp on how the virus works and seeing many patients and friends infected by it, I did not fully appreciate the whole body process until I experienced it. To our knowledge, there are many theories but no clear reason as to why this disease seems to cause one set of symptoms one day, be better the next and then cause a whole new set of symptoms the following week. We know that it affects not just the lungs and sinuses commonly seen in a common cold but also small blood vessels, the GI tract, muscles and joints. This results in a profound whole body inflammatory response. Any inflammatory response of this nature, whether caused by surgery, a trauma, or COVID-19 can have lasting impacts. As an example, a person who dies of a heart attack within 30 days after having surgery will have surgery listed as their cause of death. Even if they did not have any heart symptoms around the time of the surgery or up to 29 days afterwards. Similarly, many people with COVID-19 will have a heart attack, stroke or other major vascular incident shortly after recovering from COVID-19. The stress to the body that occurs after this whole body inflammatory response adds up with time and combined with the damage to blood vessels puts a recently recovered person at high risk for a sudden vascular incident.
— Primarily answered by Dr. Andrew Van Osdol - general surgeon
Q: What is the most frustrating thing you are experiencing with COVID-19 patients?
A: The most difficult part of treating COVID-19 patients is the severity of symptoms and how long they remain sick, with few proven options to treat the infection. As with most viruses, this is a very difficult disease to treat as our treatments are not as effective as we would like. Patients with significant illness from COVID-19 can take weeks to fully manifest symptoms. This can often make it seem like they are recovering only to see them worsen again, sometimes requiring multiple hospitalizations. It has been difficult at times to find a hospital locally who can accept these patients which has made the situation even more difficult. The most frustrating thing I have personally experienced is the dichotomy of seeing severely ill patients one minute and then driving home seeing others in public living care free, which has been disheartening at best.
— Primarily answered by Dr. Heath Eggleston - family medicine
Q: With a vaccine coming available soon, what are you most encouraged about?
A: I am encouraged by just that — the vaccine. The ability for a vaccine to be developed quickly and effectively is a critical step in putting an end to this pandemic. The technology behind this vaccine was not “pulled out of thin air” but rather the culmination of decades of research which enabled such a quick response in a critical time. As a medical community, we caregivers have hope that there is relief on the way and lives will be saved.
— Primarily answered by Dr. Tara Ulmer - pediatrician
