Area coaches finding ways to keep spring athletes ready

SPEARISH — Athletes throughout South Dakota are waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic while being sidelined.
Schools throughout the state have stayed closed. This also means teams are not allowed to conduct organized practices.
“Our recommendation is to stay as active as they possibly can,” said Bob Nelson Jr., Lead-Deadwood High School’s head baseball coach said.
Nelson Jr. added the players are staying in compliance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
“If they can get outside, they may do so, as long as it is not in groups of more than 10,” Nelson Jr. said. “Also, there cannot be organized practices.”
Aaron Nida, Spearfish High School’s head track and field coach, said he has already put a plan in motion.
“We sent out workouts. Each of the event coaches have their kids on a Remind app where we can send information to them, and I post sprinter workouts on our website so the kids can get their workouts,” Nida said. “We are sending workouts to the kids that can do on their own. The kids that want to be better they’ll do them and they should be all right when they get back.”
Nida said the biggest challenge has been finding a place for the athletes to hold workouts.
“Our biggest challenge is we don’t have the proper place to workout, and then the weather sometimes doesn’t allow us outside, and that limits some of the things they can do. They just need to use a little bit of imagination and are dedicated so they can be in pretty good shape,” Nida said.
Belle Fourche head track coach Bill Abell said middle distance coach Chris Riley places suggested workouts on Facebook. He added athletes in the sprinting, jumping, and throwing events are settling into their workouts.
“It seems the longer this goes, the more kids are taking part,” Abell said. He added the throwers and jumpers are in the school’s weightlifting classes, so they continue those workouts.
A number of the Broncs’ throwers own implements (discuses and shot puts) at home, according to Abell.
“We’re trying to keep the faith the best we can,” Abell said. “The important thing is keeping positive. If it comes together, we’ll make it work.”
Lead-Deadwood head track coach Will Malde emails weekly workouts to his athletes. They cover all areas: sprinters, distance, jumpers, and throwers.
Malde said the emails also include alternative workouts in case athletes are required to stay inside.
“This is to keep us as close to on pace as possible,” Malde said in describing the workouts. He added they are optional, and athletes not doing them will fall behind.
Blake Proefrock, the Sturgis Brown head track and field coach said communicating with the athletes is the number one priority.”
“We have tried to continue to stay optimistic with the athletes about their upcoming season,” said Proefrock. “We have a communication system set up that allows the student-athletes to receive some sort a workout suggestion/plan for the week.”
Proefrock said that he has stressed to the athletes they have to follow the CDC guidelines.
“We have encouraged all of our athletes to follow CDC guidelines, district policies, SDHSAA policies, and of course Governor Noem’s recommendations. We told them that meeting in groups is not encouraged and social distancing is the most important,” Proefrock said
Kyle Sanderson the Newell girl’s and boys’ golf coach said he is keeping his athletes updated and informed as to what is going on with the SDHSAA and the latest knews on if there will or will not be a spring sports season.
“We are giving them updates as we go, especially in regards to the region and state meet still possibly happening, the best case scenario,” said Sanderson. “Otherwise we are just encouraging them at home and making sure they are getting their school work done first, but getting them to stay active just in case we have a season later this year.”
Sanderson said they have not given the athletes workout programs because its a gray area what they can and cannot do when it comes to contact with athletes.
“We haven’t done too much of that. Right now we are encouraging them to do stuff on their own at home, and do workouts together in small groups. They are kind of putting their own stuff together and doing just what we’ve done in the past,” Sanderson said.
Area high school golf practice was set to begin today, but now the first day of practice is tentatively set for May 4, with the state tournaments in mid-June..
Area golf coaches were supposed to begin practice Monday, but now they have to wait until at least May 4.
Lead-Deadwood girls’ golf coach Kim Hansen said her sport is unique. She added many players keep their clubs at home.
The area coaches said they encourage their golfers to practice swings hit into practice nets if one is available.
They are encouraging the kids to be outside and make sure they are not gathering in big spots.
They have also told them any chance they can get doing some chipping around the yard would be beneficial, and to hit the links as soon as the golf courses open again.
