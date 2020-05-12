Area baseball teams planning to hold seasons this year

SPEARFISH — Spearfish and Belle Fourche baseball boards are exploring options to hold their respective seasons in light of recent decisions by the state and national Legion boards.
State board members declared Saturday that South Dakota would have a Legion baseball season, provided that COVID-19 guidance was followed. The national committee decided on Sunday that there would be no sanctioned season across the country, including sponsorship and involvement.
“We’re still hoping that we can still have a season for our kids,” Spearfish Legion Baseball Board President Matt Kemp said. “It just won’t be sanctioned by American Legion.”
Non-sanctioned teams are not considered American Legion squads, according to Kemp. This means they will not be allowed to compete in regional tournaments, American Legion state tournaments, or other related events.
Teams will still be able to conduct a regular season. The impermissibility to compete at Legion-sanctioned events is the main difference between sanctioned and non-sanctioned squads.
Kemp was asked what effect the national decision has on a local level. He said part of the original plan was to compete in a region or state tournament, but the Sunday decision affects many teams.
“We’re in the works of contacting the other programs in the area,” Belle Fourche Baseball Board President Jason LaFayette said. He added this board is in the process of having some type of season.
“As long as there are teams to play in that right age group, we’re going to try to make it happen,” LaFayette said.
The Belle Fourche board met about two weeks ago and created a “return to play” protocol to keep everyone as safe as possible.
LaFayette said the protocol is for the entire Belle Fourche organization as well as the Legion team. (See story at the top of this page.)
“That’s the hope; that’s the plan,” LaFayette said of the likelihood of having a season. He added practices would start this week, weather permitting, with June 1 as a targeted starting date.
“If something were to hit the fan, for lack of a better term, then we’re going to shut it down,” LaFayette said.
Spearfish’s board will meet to determine how it wishes to proceed this season. Kemp anticipates having a lot of things decided by next week.
Kemp said some on-field changes will need to be made if there is a season. “We will have an action plan to make sure we’re keeping kids and coaches safe,” he said. Some guidelines will also center on spectator safety.
“We’re waiting on confirmation from the state on what they decide to do as far as the season going on,” Kemp said. He repeated that teams may still have a season, but the American Legion will not sanction it.
The National Committee had earlier announced there would be no state or regional tournaments across the country this year.
All area games through the month of May have been canceled.
American Legion baseball features players aged 13 to 19 in all 50 U.S. states and Canada.
