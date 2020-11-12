Approval of first COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION — So much going on in the last few weeks — from the presidential election to the announcement by Pfizer on Monday of the successful completion of Phase 3 clinical trials for their COVID-19 vaccine. This is an unheard-of triumph of virological science — to develop a vaccine against a virus that was discovered less than a year ago.
Furthermore, this vaccine has been given emergency use authorization by FDA for distribution and is 90% effective, far above the threshold for approval. The annual flu vaccine is usually around 50% effective, just to give you a sense of the magnitude of the effectiveness of this vaccine.
So, now the challenge is producing the 700 million doses of the vaccine that will be required to administer two inoculations to the US population alone and the billions of doses that will be required to vaccinate the world’s population. We are short of vials for packaging the vaccine and the syringes and needles needed for administering the vaccine in the US alone. So, distribution may be gradual as these critical national stockpiles are adequate to meet this overwhelming need.
Local distribution of vaccine will include Walgreens and CVS pharmacies. They will receive an allotment of vaccine based on our state’s demographics. Vaccine will be made available to health care workers first, then elderly (over 65 years) in group homes, then elderly with underlying conditions, then the elderly. Distribution will then go to the population at large.
The key question is when? The plan is to roll out the 100 million doses available now while the manufacturing lines run 24/7. I expect that the first roll-out to health care workers will begin before the end of November, followed by the elderly starting around the end of the year. and the population at large before mid-2021.
This approval is only the first one with several more expected candidate vaccines to be reviewed and approved probably before the end of the year. Moderna, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson also have experimental vaccines that are in Phase 3 and expected to read-out this month or early in December. We will need to watch to see how FDA approaches the review and approval of the second, third, and fourth vaccine candidates. But with multiple vaccine candidates potentially available, we may see that certain vaccines get Emergency Use Authorization for selected populations. This approach will help get vaccine to the population in a most timely manner.
With any luck, COVID-19 and all the heartache and at times even despair of 2020 will soon be in the rear-view mirror.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
