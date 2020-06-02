Absentee voting numbers surge in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

DEADWOOD — At least 6,515 people won’t be heading to the local polls to cast their votes today, as county auditors from Lawrence and Meade Counties put in place plans to curb the number of people voting in-person in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mailing out more than 8,000 absentee ballots as part of a state-wide initiative to encourage the practice this primary.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said 3,838 absentee ballots have been mailed out from her office – 206 of those walk-ins and the rest mail-outs, while 3,034 absentee ballots were returned as of 2:15 p.m. Monday.
“Very happy with the results,” Schieffer said. “This is the highest number of absentees we’ve ever done in an election.”
Normally, in a primary election, Meade County sees anywhere from 800 to 1,400 absentee ballots cast.
“These large numbers like this, this 3,800, is usually what you can see in a general election, a November election,” Schieffer said.
Meade County has 17,366 registered voters.
“We sent out 17,000 letters almost two weeks beforehand, just letting people know there was this option, in case people were concerned about COVID,” Schieffer said.
Schieffer said getting election workers was a challenge this year.
“I kept all the same polling places, but I did combine some precincts,” Schieffer said. “Normally, we have 37 precincts. I combined some of them and got it down to 29.”
Schieffer said the potential for voter fraud is being addressed.
“Our office is not worried about it,” Schieffer said. “We follow up on everything. If people are concerned, they can get on the Secretary of State’s web page. It’s called VIP. You can track your ballot. You’ll know exactly when we received it, when we mailed it out, and then when we got it back again. With mail-ins, a lot of people don’t understand that we match the application signature to the back of that ballot envelope. Those signatures need to match.”
Schieffer said that if employees in her office see that something isn’t signed, they contact the voter to come in and get it signed.
“And, of course, their application. They have to either have their signature notarized, which means they’re showing their identification to a notary person. And/or, have to send in a copy of their driver’s license with their application. So, state of South Dakota, we have some extra steps, there, but that’s exactly why we have them, to try to not have voter fraud.”
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder reported that her office sent out 4,321 absentee ballots and that as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, 3,481 have been returned and voted.
“I am very pleased with the turnout,” McGruder said.
In anticipation of the lion’s share of constituents voting by mail, Lawrence County polling sites were narrowed from 11 to two for the primary.
“What I would like to do is have a north polling place and a south polling place,” McGruder said previously. “Lead, Deadwood, Nemo, and Rural One will vote at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the very spacious ballroom up there, so we can spread people out. Then doing Spearfish Ward 1, 2, and 3, Rural 2, and St. Onge and Whitewood at the Park Pavilion.”
As part of voter fraud prevention measures and per state law, Lawrence County follows the following process to validate absentee ballot signatures, because they use an absentee precinct.
“If a county uses an absentee ballot precinct at the building where the county auditor is located to process absentee ballots on election day for a federal, state, or county election, the county has the option to validate the absentee ballot signatures in the county auditor’s office.
“The county auditor shall follow the provisions of § 12-19-10 except for the following:
(1) The county auditor, at anytime during the absentee voting timeframe, shall carefully compare the statement on the reverse side of the official return envelope with the written application without opening or breaking the seal of the return envelope; and
(2) If the county auditor determines that both signatures match:
(a) The application for absentee ballot does not need to be sent to the absentee precinct board; and
(b) The county auditor shall initial the envelope after the determination that signatures do match.”
Information sought from Butte County could not be immediately obtained as the auditor’s office was busy.
Statewide, the secretary of state’s office reports that more than 82,000 absentee ballots have been returned following an absentee voter campaign in order to avoid crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of absentee ballots returned is more than half of the total voter turnout for the last primary, which numbered about 141,000 statewide.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.