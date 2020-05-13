Aberdeen’s 3M plant adds space, workers for mask production

ABERDEEN (AP) — Abderdeen’s 3M plant is expanding and adding more employees as it ramps up production of N95 masks for the coronavirus pandemic.
3M was recently awarded two U.S. Department of Defense contracts to make more N95 masks. That means 3M will add 120,000 square feet to the Aberdeen facility.
Plant manager Andy Rehder tells Aberdeen America News 100 additional workers will be needed for the expanded production with hiring taking place over the next two or three months.
“We’re extremely grateful for the hard work of our employees here in Aberdeen as they’ve helped produce critical supplies for healthcare workers and first responders fighting against COVID-19,” Rehder said. “The expansion of our Aberdeen plant will help 3M do even more to support public health needs during these challenging times.”
3M says that beginning in January, it ramped up production of N95 masks and doubled its global output to about 1 billion per year, including 35 million N95 masks per month in the U.S.
