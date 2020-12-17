A vaccine is upon us

OPINION — The last seven days have shown us a true medical miracle. Pfizer has begun shipping vaccine to several locations in each state in the United States. The United Kingdom began vaccinations two weeks earlier. Unfortunately, there will only be approximately 2 million doses available in the US from Pfizer this year. The good news is that a second vaccine will be reviewed by FDA this week and is expected to receive emergency use authorization by Friday.
Doses of vaccine will be administered this week to frontline healthcare workers and to residents of long-term care facilities. These two groups will largely consume the 20-22 million expected this year. Seniors will likely receive the first doses produced in 2021 beginning with those persons with underlying medical conditions.
To date the only significant safety concern is the risk of anaphylactic shock in persons with a history of significant allergies (e.g. egg allergies, peanut allergies). Otherwise, side effects have been limited to soreness, fatigue, muscle aches all of which were included in the information reviewed by FDA.
Pfizer’s vaccine will be approved for persons age 16 and over. Moderna’s vaccine will be approved for persons 18 years and older. FDA granted this expanded age group to Pfizer because we now know that persons under age 16 do not tend to contract serious disease.
If you would like to know when you might be able to be vaccinated go to the New York Times web site and find a very informative paradigm for predicting who in your state or county are ahead of you in line for the vaccine and when it might be available to you. Until then please socially distance, wear a mask in public (indoors and outdoors) and wash frequently: survive now long enough to be vaccinated.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
