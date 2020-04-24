A nostalgic look at ‘blasts from the past’

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer is running a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 21-24, in five-year intervals, between five and 25 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Lead-Deadwood earned a high school baseball split in Rapid City, defeating Todd County 16-2 and falling to St. Thomas More 17-2. Tyler Finster (three hits), Jack Egemo (two hits), and Jett Rogers (two hits) paced Lead-Deadwood in the Todd County game.
Nick Redden stepped down as Belle Fourche varsity boys’ basketball coach after 10 years in the school system. He accepted the position of Bennett County High School principal in Martin.
An 11-run first inning propelled Lead-Deadwood past Douglas 11-9 in a high school baseball game. Dillon Burns scored two runs and added two hits. Colt Bradley collected 10 strikeouts in earning the pitching win.
Black Hills State University swept Dickinson State 12-9 and 4-3 in a softball doubleheader. Erica Everson hit a home run in the second game: her 12th of the season. That enabled her to set the school’s single-season home run record.
Spearfish won the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf title as Jillian Enderby shot an 18-hole 79 for medalist honors. Lead-Deadwood placed second as Emily Fox placed sixth with a 95. Belle Fourche was third, with Jade Burr’s second-place 82 leading the Broncs.
Ten years ago (2010)
Spearfish’s Abby Albers set a new state record at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama. She soared 19 feet 1 inch in the girls’ long jump.
Jim Martin stepped down as the Belle Fourche varsity boys’ basketball coach. He spent 15 years there and ended a basketball coaching career that spanned 37 years.
Lead-Deadwood defeated Hot Springs 199-219 in a varsity girls’ golf dual. Ellise Nichols fired a nine-hole 43 for the Golddiggers and finished second in a tiebreaker.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Lead-Deadwood’s Matt Rantapaa signed a letter of intent to compete in men’s golf at the University of South Dakota.
Lead-Deadwood won a girls’ golf triangular at Spearfish, with the hosts placing third. Larissa Rantapaa’s nine-hole 40 paced the Golddiggers and was good for medalist honors. Lisa Byrne carded a 55 for Spearfish.
Spearfish’s Adam Bierschenk won two boys’ events at the Pierre Legion Relays track meet. He placed first in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles races and met state meet qualifying standards in both events.
Lead-Deadwood’s Breynn Feterl won the girls’ 200- and 400-meter dash events at a track meet in Newcastle. Feterl met the state meet qualifying standard in the 400. Kelsey Hermanson (girls’ 1600 run), Melinda Horst (girls’ pole vault), Dan Brick (boys’ pole vault), and the girls’ 4x400 relay also earned top honors for the Golddiggers.
Twenty years ago (2000)
Two Lead-Deadwood boys’ pole vaulters met state qualifying standards at a track meet in Newcastle. Chris Roberts and Rodney Steger did the honors.
Lead-Deadwood defeated Belle Fourche 212-224 in a varsity girls’ golf dual. Belle Fourche’s Caffie Kimball fired a nine-hole 46 for medalist honors. Lead-Deadwood’s Jessica Charles was second at 50.
Spearfish’s Brianna Vette signed a letter of intent to compete in women’s track at the University of South Dakota.
Twenty-five years ago (1995)
Lindsay Young set the Spearfish record in the girls’ 400-meter dash at the Black Hills State Relays track meet. Her time was 59.44 seconds.
Lead-Deadwood’s Kyle Morris set the school record in the boys’ long jump at the Black Hills State Relays track meet. His best effort spanned 21 feet 11.25 inches.
