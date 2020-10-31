A look at voting over the years – by the numbers

SPEARFISH — Election Day is on Tuesday, but already people are voting in record numbers.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And people who have yet to turn in their absentee ballot may do so in person at their county auditor’s office until 7 p.m. Tuesday. They cannot be turned in to polling locations on Election Day.
As of Friday in South Dakota, 193,117 people had returned their absentee ballot via mail. And another 76,127 had voted absentee in person at a county auditor’s office.
That’s nearly 46.5% of the state’s 578,511 registered voters.
Historical voter turnout
2018
Date of South Dakota’s 2018 General Election – Nov. 6, 2018
Voter Registration Deadline – Oct. 22, 2018
Absentee voting begins – Sept. 21, 2018
Absentee Ballots Requested: 92,238
Absentee Ballots Received: 89,329
Ballots Rejected: 307
Percentage of absentee ballots cast: 96.5%
Registered Voters for the General Election: 545,308
Ballots cast for the General Election: 341,048
Voter Turnout: 64.89%
In the 2018 general election, there were 92,238 absentee ballots requested with 89,329 returned. Of those returned, 307 were rejected for a total percentage of absentee votes cast at 96% That year there were 545,308 registered voters with 341,048 casting their ballot at the polls for a voter turnout of 64.89%
2016
Date of South Dakota’s 2016 General Election – Nov. 8, 2016
Voter Registration Deadline for 2016 General Election – Oct. 24, 2016
Absentee voting begins – Sept. 23, 2016
Absentee Ballots Requested: 104,715
Absentee Ballots Received: 102,390
Ballots Rejected: 378
Percentage of absentee ballots cast: 97%
Registered Voters for the General Election (active only): 544,393
Ballots cast for the General Election: 378,995
Voter Turnout: 69.62%
In the 2016 general election, there were 104,715 absentee ballots requested with 102,390 returned. Of those returned, 378 were rejected for a total percentage of absentee votes cast at 97% That year there were 544,393 registered voters with 378,995 casting their ballot at the polls for a voter turnout of 69.62%
2014
Date of South Dakota’s 2014 General Election - November 4, 2014
Absentee Ballots Requested: 58,019
Absentee Ballots Received: 55,292
Percentage of absentee ballots cast: 95.2%
Registered Voters for the General Election (active only): 521,017
Ballots cast for the General Election: 282,291
Voter Turnout: 54.18%
In the 2014 general election, there were 58,019 absentee ballots requested with 55,292 returned for a total percentage of absentee votes cast at 95.2% That year there were 521,017 registered voters with 282,291 casting their ballot at the polls for a voter turnout of 54.18%
1980
Registered Voters for the General Election: 447,508
Ballots cast for the General Election: 327,703
Voter Turnout: 73%
In 1980 in South Dakota, there were 447,508 registered voters. In that year’s general election, 327,703 cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 73%.
1972
Registered Voters for the General Election: 351,316
Ballots cast for the General Election: 239,963
Voter Turnout: 68%
In 1972 in South Dakota, there were 351,316 registered voters. In that year’s general election, 239,963 cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 68%.
1964
Registered Voters for the General Election: 357,291
Ballots cast for the General Election: 228,214
Voter Turnout: 64%
In 1964 in South Dakota, there were 357,291 registered voters. In that year’s general election, 228,214 cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 64%.
