A look at voting over the years – by the numbers

SPEARFISH — Election Day is on Tuesday, but already people are voting in record numbers.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And people who have yet to turn in their absentee ballot may do so in person at their county auditor’s office until 7 p.m. Tuesday. They cannot be turned in to polling locations on Election Day.

As of Friday in South Dakota, 193,117 people had returned their absentee ballot via mail. And another 76,127 had voted absentee in person at a county auditor’s office.

That’s nearly 46.5% of the state’s 578,511 registered voters.

Historical voter turnout

2018

Date of South Dakota’s 2018 General Election – Nov. 6, 2018

Voter Registration Deadline – Oct. 22, 2018

Absentee voting begins – Sept. 21, 2018

Absentee Ballots Requested: 92,238

Absentee Ballots Received: 89,329

Ballots Rejected: 307

Percentage of absentee ballots cast: 96.5%

Registered Voters for the General Election: 545,308

Ballots cast for the General Election: 341,048

Voter Turnout: 64.89%

In the 2018 general election, there were 92,238 absentee ballots requested with 89,329 returned. Of those returned, 307 were rejected for a total percentage of absentee votes cast at 96% That year there were 545,308 registered voters with 341,048 casting their ballot at the polls for a voter turnout of 64.89%

2016

Date of South Dakota’s 2016 General Election – Nov. 8, 2016

Voter Registration Deadline for 2016 General Election – Oct. 24, 2016

Absentee voting begins – Sept. 23, 2016

Absentee Ballots Requested: 104,715

Absentee Ballots Received: 102,390

Ballots Rejected: 378

Percentage of absentee ballots cast: 97%

Registered Voters for the General Election (active only): 544,393

Ballots cast for the General Election: 378,995

Voter Turnout: 69.62%

In the 2016 general election, there were 104,715 absentee ballots requested with 102,390 returned. Of those returned, 378 were rejected for a total percentage of absentee votes cast at 97% That year there were 544,393 registered voters with 378,995 casting their ballot at the polls for a voter turnout of 69.62%

2014

Date of South Dakota’s 2014 General Election - November 4, 2014

Absentee Ballots Requested: 58,019

Absentee Ballots Received: 55,292

Percentage of absentee ballots cast: 95.2%

Registered Voters for the General Election (active only): 521,017

Ballots cast for the General Election: 282,291

Voter Turnout: 54.18%

In the 2014 general election, there were 58,019 absentee ballots requested with 55,292 returned for a total percentage of absentee votes cast at 95.2% That year there were 521,017 registered voters with 282,291 casting their ballot at the polls for a voter turnout of 54.18%

1980

   Registered Voters for the General Election: 447,508

   Ballots cast for the General Election: 327,703

    Voter Turnout: 73%

In 1980 in South Dakota, there were 447,508 registered voters. In that year’s general election, 327,703 cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 73%.

1972

Registered Voters for the General Election: 351,316

Ballots cast for the General Election: 239,963

Voter Turnout: 68%

In 1972 in South Dakota, there were 351,316 registered voters. In that year’s general election, 239,963 cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 68%.

1964

Registered Voters for the General Election: 357,291

Ballots cast for the General Election: 228,214

Voter Turnout: 64%

In 1964 in South Dakota, there were 357,291 registered voters. In that year’s general election, 228,214 cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 64%.

