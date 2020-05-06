SPEARFISH — Memories of the Black Hills State University women’s basketball team that reached the 1997 NAIA national championship game depend on the individual.
Traci Schenk, Cori Ringwood, and Kim Rochlitz represented the senior class. Juniors were Steph Kelley, Steph Anderson, JoEllen Hofer, Jennifer Pederson, and Misa Carlson. Kristi Dykes and Michelle Artery were sophomores; the freshmen class featured Farrah Patik, Beckie Bunting, Cindy Winjum, Melinda Oster, Marcy Myers, Sara Wells, and Tracy Winjum.
Robin Schamber coached the squad that forged a 27-7 record for the season; Katie Dailey and Della Authier served as assistant coaches. This group represents 20 sets of memories, but those of Hofer (Salmen) particularly stand out.
Those memories are different from what is anticipated.
“That year was kind of a crazy one for me specifically,” Salmen said. She transferred here from Huron University and had to sit out the first part of the season because both schools were in the same conference.
Huron University encountered accreditation problems during that time, and head women’s basketball coach Shane Warwick was leaving. Salmen said that was a good time to make a transition.
“There was always something about Black Hills State that I really loved,” Salmen said. “I knew they had a great basketball program, and Robin Schamber was a good coach.”
Schamber was really friendly and approachable and excelled at team bonding, according to Salmen. “She would line up a lot of things that we would do together as a team,” Salmen said. They included hikes in Spearfish Canyon and team meals.
Salmen learned a lot about defense, hard work, and defense from Warwick. She said that, combined with her offense, helped her become a more well-rounded player.
Black Hills State’s educational program also appealed to Salmen.
Coming in with a brand-new team posed a challenge for Hofer, who was a two-year starter at Huron. She lived with Kelley and said that helped in the transition process.
“The girls were so welcoming, and they all got along so well,” Salmen said of her Yellow Jacket teammates. “It made the transition very easy, and coach Schamber was a big part of that.”
Black Hills State had a 4-5 record when Hofer entered the lineup in December 1996. She recalled her first game in the lineup was exciting, with the Yellow Jackets defeating Dana College 77-51.
That started a 15-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets, who finished 23-6 during the regular season, including 17-1 in South Dakota-Iowa Conference play.
Salmen said her first regular-season game against Huron was exciting and bittersweet. She collected 35 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 93-89 overtime win on the road, including eight in the extra session.
Huron honored its 1996 national runner-up team on that night. Hofer was able to reconnect with her former teammates.
The Yellow Jackets earned the regular-season and conference titles, entering the national tournament as the number 8 seed in the 32-team field.
“We all had the same mentality of, we wanted to win,” Salmen said of the Yellow Jackets’ mindset going into nationals.
Huron and Hofer came up short in the 1996 NAIA national title game; she earned SDIC and All-American honors.
Hofer hoped to repeat that success level here. Personal goals centered on helping the Yellow Jackets as much as she could.
Black Hills State defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 77-66 in a first-round nationals game after leading 40-30 at halftime. Hofer finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Schenk set a school record by dishing out 11 assists.
Second-round play ended with the Yellow Jackets rallying past Milligan College 73-70. Black Hills State claimed a 39-33, second-half scoring edge to erase a 37-34 deficit. Kelley (21 points) and Hofer (19) paced the Yellow Jackets.
A 76-71 win over Concordia vaulted Black Hills State into the Final Four. Kelley notched 24 points for the Yellow Jackets, who claimed a 42-32 scoring edge in the second half.
Black Hills State held off Southern Oregon 80-79 in the Final Four after leading 43-35 at halftime. Kelley finished with 20 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Salmen recalled the team’s confidence grew as it advanced in the tournament. “This could be a possibility that we can compete against the best teams,” she said.
Northwest Nazarene defeated Black Hills State 64-46 in the title game. The winners used a 12-0 run early in the second half to erase a 26-25 deficit and take the lead for good. Kelley’s 15-point effort topped the Yellow Jackets’ scoring charts.
Kelley earned first team All-Tournament honors for the Yellow Jackets. Ringwood received the tournament’s Hustle Award, as her 17 total steals in five games tied a tournament record.
That contest was televised, which meant a break every few minutes. “I just didn’t feel like we could ever really get into a rhythm of the game,” Salmen recalled.
Hofer repeated as an SDIC Player of the Year and All-American selection.
“That was a huge honor, especially after missing half the season,” Salmen said of that All-American honor.
Salmen added it was humbling but said it would not have happened if not for the entire team.
Hofer’s senior season (1997-98) was a new experience, as Schamber had left. Schamber’s replacement was Hofer’s third head coach in four seasons.
Salmen loved her time at Black Hills State, especially including her engagement on the court during her senior year. “There were a lot of wonderful things about Black Hills State that I will definitely cherish,” she said.
Salmen graduated in 1998 with an elementary education degree. She and her husband Tom currently live in Tulare, where they teach and coach in the Hitchcock-Tulare School District.
