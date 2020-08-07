STURGIS — Hand-sanitizing stations on Main Street, a Ferris wheel on Lazelle Street, a record number of new temporary vendors and a smaller presence from motorcycle giants Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle have set the stage for an atypical Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year.
Oh! And did we fail to mention that the world is in the midst of a global pandemic?
The 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off today with little fanfare. The opening ceremony has been cancelled. But Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen will read a proclamation about 3 p.m. to be live broadcast on the city’s social media platforms.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Director Jerry Cole said plans for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were rolling along nicely at the end of last year. Cole recalls thinking at some point last December that the 80th could be the largest Rally on record.
Then, COVID-19 struck and everything seemed to derail.
“All the vendor spots were full. People were having trouble finding spaces. The campgrounds were filling up as were the motels. But that all went south,” Cole said.
Even with concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, people continue to converge on Sturgis as evidenced by the steady rumble of motorcycles throughout the town this week.
“I hear all over social media that they (rallygoers) are loading up and headed this way. We have more in town than we expected at this time,” Cole said.
Craving open space
Rallygoers, like many in the country, are craving some open space and some excitement after spending months quarantined because of COVID-19.
Brad Cole from western Washington state, about an hour west of Spokane, said his first trip to Sturgis this year has been years in the making.
“I’m blown away. It has exceeded my expectations. The hospitality of the local people is great,” Cole said while enjoying a beverage at Sturgis Coffee Company Tuesday morning.
Cole said he was being cautious concerning the coronavirus.
“We’re going to live a little bit, but we’re not gonna be bumpin’ uglies in a mosh pit,” he joked.
Experiencing Sturgis is an item on Cole’s bucket list.
“It’s just something you can’t explain. You come here. You’re grinnin’ ear-to-ear. My head is on a swivel. I’m taking it all in,” he said.
The Rally and COVID-19
Jerry Cole believes visitors will continue to filter in over the next couple weeks even though the official Rally dates are Aug. 7-16.
“We will see a tremendous influx by this weekend, and it will grow substantially,” Cole said. “It’s still the Rally’s 80th anniversary and we are going to do the best we can for the people who come.”
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie agrees saying there seems to be a large number of pre-rally attendees.
“I’ve heard that people are doing it on purpose trying to avoid the really large crowds expected next week,” he said. “We just encourage people to stay safe.”
Also, the city has stockpiled personal protective equipment and asks that any local business that needs the equipment for their employees should contact the city.
“We’ve got hand sanitizer, masks and gloves. We want to keep all of our employees safe,” he said.
The city also has placed hand sanitizing stations throughout downtown Sturgis with a message to “Please stay safe.”
On a recent afternoon, few people walking through downtown were wearing masks, but all of those working at Tom’s T’s wore masks as did many at temporary vendor booths.
Forging ahead with the Rally
At one point this spring it was uncertain if the city would even host an 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The Sturgis City Council sent out a survey to local residents asking their opinion on the matter.
In total, 3,290 surveys were mailed to the resident addresses used by the 2020 Census. City officials said that 1,816 – or 55.2% of the surveys, were returned.
The greatest majority – 62.9% or 1,144 respondents - indicated that they would like the event to be postponed. Another 672 respondents, about 37% indicated that they would like the event to proceed. And seven people included notes saying that they did not care either way.
At a town-hall meeting prior to the Sturgis City’s Council decision on the Rally, Sturgis resident Linda Chaplin, who has lived in the community for more than 54 years, said she believed it should be the top responsibility of the Sturgis city government to look out for the health and well-being of its citizens.
“It is my deepest conviction, and I have relayed that to all of you, that this is a huge, foolish mistake to make to host the Rally this year,” she said. “Postpone it until next year. Have a big one next year.”
Ainslie said during the time leading up to making the decision on hosting the Rally, the city received correspondence from Rushmore Photo & Gifts reminding them that a judge found the city does not solely own rights to the Rally and threatened to sue if the city tried to postpone it.
Cole revealed that the city had broken ties with longtime Rally brand steward Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc. several months ago. The city had been paying royalties to the company for years for the use of the Sturgis name as it was associated with the Rally.
A federal appeals court ruled in November 2018 that SMRI doesn’t own the Rally or its intellectual property. Later, Judge Jeffrey Viken of the U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Western Division ruled the same saying “The record does not support a finding that SMRI owns, produces, or operates the rally, or does anything else that might allow it to acquire ownership over the rally itself or its intellectual property.”
Under the city of Sturgis licensing agreement with SMRI, the city paid $87,777 in 2019.
In the end, Sturgis officials realized the Rally would happen whether they wanted it or not. They decided to try to scale it back, canceling city-hosted events in an attempt to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. So, this year there will be no B-1 flyover, no photo towers and no contests at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
Cole said organizers are not sure how many people will show up, but some are throwing around the number 250,000. That’s about half the attendance in a typical Rally year. Travel restrictions from Canada and other countries around the world have cut out a sizeable portion of potential visitors, he said.
There have been moves in recent months by the city to show they are moving in a new direction with the Rally. Mysteriously, the city rolled out a new logo for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with little fanfare.
A recent post by the Sturgis Liquor Store shows the two different logos. The first which would have been revealed following last year’s 79th Rally features the large stylized formerly branded “STURGIS” prominently. Under that it reads: “Black Hills Rally 2020.”
The new logo, created by Tom’s T’s owner San Monahan features a new font for the word “STURGIS.” It reads: “City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
“We separated with SMRI a couple months ago,” Cole said. “We found that because of the court ruling, the IPs (intellectual property) that we were associated with didn’t stand up in court. We wanted a logo that depicts the Rally,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.